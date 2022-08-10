Watch: Video Of UFC Fighter Stopping “Batman” Resurfaces

UFC fighter Jared Gordon recently re-uploaded footage that shows him subduing a baseball bat-wielding man who seemingly attacked him and his family in 2019.

It seems like not a day goes by without a mixed martial artist or combat sports practitioner subduing a criminal. Whilst UFC welterweight Kevin Holland has made a habit of it, stopping multiple thefts in his home state, another recent instance saw a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt take down and restrain a homeless man accused of sucker-punching multiple people on the streets of New York.

The latest video to emerge features UFC lightweight Jared Gordon. Having evidently seen the recent clips, Gordon decided to share his own experience, which took place in Chicago in 2019. Whilst Holland has taken on the “batman” name with his recent crime-stopping spree, Gordon was forced to subdue a “bat-man” in his own street altercation.

Whilst walking down the street, a man allegedly attacked “Flash” and his family, but not just with his fists — he was armed with a baseball bat. In the caption to the clip, which Gordon uploaded to Instagram, the 33-year-old former CFFC champion admitted that he had to restrain himself from “beating” the assailant.

“Here’s me subduing a guy with a bat after he tried to attack my family and I with it,” Gordon wrote. “I don’t know how I restrained myself from beating his face in. My mother then went Karen and wanted to call the cops”

Judging by the discourse that took place during the frantic exchange on the ground, the baseball bat owner had seemingly asked the Gordons what they were doing having exited his car with weapon in tow. At the time of the incident, Gordon noted that he’d simply been snapping a picture of a bumper sticker on the man’s vehicle.

In a hilarious conclusion, the man asks for the bat to be returned — ‘Sure, here’s the weapon we believe you were going to attack us with. Have a good day!’

UFC Fighters React To Gordon’s Heroics

While the video has received widespread reaction from fans on social media, a number of prominent fighters also gave their take on the latest instalment of ‘fighter vs. attacker’.

Top-five UFC welterweight Belal Muhammad commented, “Man ur so strong.” Ranked light heavyweight Dustin Jacoby shared a similar sentiment, stating, “Walked up on the wrong MF’r.”

Former UFC fighter Din Thomas also got in on the action, noting the number of similar incidents Gordon has been involved in. Back in 2018, Gordon was involved in a street brawl with who he believed to be members of the ‘CS9 Crips’ gang.

In another comment, UFC middleweight Eryk Anders provided a potential reason for why Gordon strained himself from lashing out at the alleged attacker, writing, “Is it bc he had glasses on you didn’t hit him?”

Gordon’s altercation marks another example of why running up on an individual is always a risky (not to mention stupid) move. They may just be trained fighters…

Image Credit: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

What do you make of Jared Gordon’s 2019 street altercation?