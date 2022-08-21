White Teases Stadium Venue For Edwards/Usman 3

UFC President Dana White is looking to potentially make history in setting the scene for a Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman trilogy.

Edwards and Usman battled in a rematch years in the making in the UFC 278 headliner on Saturday night. With less than a minute left in the fight, Edwards registered a head kick knockout of Usman as it appeared he was going to lose a decision to the pound-for-pound best.

Almost immediately following the fight, talks of a trilogy between Edwards and Usman ramped up. Usman won their first matchup at the beginning of their respective UFC careers back in Dec. 2015.

White not only wants to bring Edwards/Usman 3 to the UK but also appears open to bringing it to a stadium venue that British fans have clamored in support of for years.

Dana White Seems Open To Hosting Leon Edwards/Kamaru Usman III At Wembley Stadium

MMA Junkie, The Mac Life

During his UFC 278 post-fight press conference, White seemed to contemplate the idea of putting the Edwards/Usman trilogy at one of the world’s most famous venues.

“Yeah, how do you not? F***, Wembley? I don’t know, yeah…” White said.

White later elaborated and pointed to the biggest potential hurdle behind booking a UFC event like Edwards/Usman 3 at Wembley.

“We were selling out England before, now you start looking at do you do a bigger arena?” White brainstormed. “And I’m scared to go outside, and I’m definitely scared to go outside in England. I’m serious but joking about Wembley, [but] anything is possible in England now.”

The UFC’s last UK event took place in London just weeks ago, headlined by a heavyweight matchup between Curtis Blaydes and Tom Aspinall. Edwards was supposed to headline a UFC Fight Night card in London against Tyron Woodley before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled a slew of events in 2020.

After previously dismissing the idea of hosting a UFC event at Wembley Stadium, White has revamped speculation and optimism surrounding a pay-per-view card taking place at one of the world’s most famous sports venues.

Do you think the UFC will book Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman 3 at Wembley Stadium?