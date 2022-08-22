White Raises Doubt About Jon Jones’ UFC 282 Status

UFC President Dana White remains hesitant about bringing Jon Jones back to Las Vegas following Jones’ recent tease of a return at UFC 282 on Dec. 10.

Jones has been out for more than two years since vacating the light heavyweight title following a win over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247. He’s been working towards a return at heavyweight but has yet to have a fight formally in the works or close to coming to fruition.

Jones’ recent legal issues have also prolonged his planned Octagon return. He was arrested last September just hours following his UFC Hall of Fame ceremony on battery domestic violence and vehicle tampering charges. Jones had the domestic violence charge against his then-fiancée dropped but was forced to pay a fine for damaging a Las Vegas Police vehicle.

Jones has never shied away from partying throughout his UFC career, at times to a fault. This has created some indecisiveness amongst White and the UFC brass when it comes to how and where to book Jones.

Dana White Remains Unsure About Timetable For Jon Jones’ Return

Dana White, Jon Jones (Image Credits: Zhe Ji & Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

During his UFC 278 post-fight press conference, White was asked if there’s any hesitancy to add Jones to the UFC 282 card based on Jones’ recent legal troubles in Las Vegas.

“Yeah, there’s a little,” White admitted. “There’s a little. Probably bring him to New York. [LAUGHS]”

Jones has been linked to a potential showdown with former heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic. UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou continues to recover from leg surgery and an exact prognosis for his return has yet to be determined. Jones himself recently hinted at UFC 282 being the targeted date for his return.

Jones appears close to making his highly-anticipated heavyweight debut, though his tendency to get into trouble outside of the cage continues to make it hard for White and the UFC to book him.

Who do you want to see Jon Jones face in his UFC return?