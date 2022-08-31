White Reacts To Silva/Paul Reports: “It’s About Time”

UFC President Dana White has reacted to the news that his promotion’s former middleweight champion Anderson Silva could share the ring with YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul next.

After a few failed bookings against professional boxers — first Tommy Fury, who withdrew after being denied access to the US, and then Hasim Rahman Jr., who failed to adhere to agreed-upon weight limits — polarizing combat sports figure Paul is set to share the squared circle with another big name from the mixed martial arts world.

While the Ohio native had hoped to dismiss the criticism of his opponent history, which has seen many cite his bout with Ben Askren and pair of contests with Tyron Woodley as evidence that Paul only picks veteran MMA fighters as his rivals, it now appears that “The Problem Child” will be returning to his opponent type of old.

According to reports, a 185-pound bout between Paul and UFC GOAT contender Silva is in the works for October 29.

After fighting at 185 pounds for most of his legendary UFC career, Silva weighed in at 182 pounds versus Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in May 2021 and 192.6 pounds versus Tito Ortiz in September. He won both fights.

Unlike Paul’s previous MMA opponents, Silva made his name as a talented and elusive striker, and has also crossed over to the ring in recent years.

After his Octagon exit in late 2020, “The Spider” delivered an upset against former WBC middleweight champion Julio César Chávez Jr., defeating the Mexican via split decision. In his second post-MMA appearance, Silva brutally knocked out Tito Ortiz at a Triller Fight Club event last September.

Silva most recently appeared in-between the ropes this past May in a a non-scored exhibition contest versus Bruno Machado. While no winner was announced, most acknowledged that the MMA legend had firmly dominated the bout.

Although Dana White has often criticized Paul for not facing opponents his own age, he’s admitted that a matchup with a striker as talented as Silva, regardless of age, has been a long-time coming for Paul.

White: Paul Has A “Real Fight” On His Hands

During the post-fight press conference following this week’s episode of Dana White’s Contender Series, the UFC president was asked about the possible bout between Silva and Paul.

While he began by reiterating his lack of interest in Paul’s boxing endeavors, White did note that Silva presents a unique challenge for the former Disney star, branding the matchup a “real fight” for him.

“I don’t give a sh*t, you know what I mean? But, if he’s really fighting Anderson Silva, if that’s true, it’s about time,” White said. “Yeah, he’s got a real fight on his hands there. Regardless of how old Anderson is, yeah, that’s a real fight.”

In the opening odds for the reported SHOWTIME headliner, Paul started out as a -180 favorite over Silva, who is regarded by many as the greatest fighter to have ever graced the Octagon having had the longest title reign in UFC history.

The odds on BetOnline.ag have since shifted, with the Brazilian now sitting as the favorite at -130.

Here are the odds for Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva:



Jake Paul +100 (1/1)

Anderson Silva -130 (10/13)



The odds opened at Paul -180 (5/9) and Silva +150 (3/2).



(odds via @betonline_ag) 🥊 #PaulSilva pic.twitter.com/VSMxDuVeUb — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) August 30, 2022

