Wonderboy Receives A Callout From A Non-Grappling Opponent

Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson has received a callout from UFC welterweight Bryan Barberena, who promises an all-striking affair.

‘”Wonderboy” is widely revered for his karate-styled offense, although he has had much less success when facing wrestle-heavy fighters such as Belal Muhammed and Gilbert Burns. In his latest potential foe Bryan Barbarena, he has a more than willing dance partner, should he accept.

Barbarena most recently stopped former champion, Robbie Lawler, at UFC 276, adding to a career already bejewelled with many fight of the night honors and hardening the fact that he is one of the most exciting welterweights on the roster.

Now on a three-fight win streak, a win over a divisional mainstay like Thompson could propel Barbarena into an unlikely contendership for a spot near the top of the rankings.

Barbarena Takes Aim At Wonderboy

Bryan Barbarena made the call out on his personal Twitter account while managing to remain respectful to the self-professed “Nicest Mother F*” Championship holder.

Not sure if your locked in a fight @WonderboyMMA but I hear you want a striker. I believe I’m the fight that brings an exciting, fun striking match up. November works for me. Respectfully

-Bam Bam — BRYAN BARBERENA (@bryan_barberena) August 26, 2022

Thompson has previously been rumored to take on the surging Shavkat Rakhmonov, although the American thoroughly rejected this fight.

With the Kazakstan native firmly out of the running, Barbarena looks a good option. His pressuring style matches up well with “Wonderboy’s” counter-based game, with an occasional blitz that has ended many of his opponent’s nights abruptly.

Li Jingliang and part-time superhero Kevin Holland are both options Thompson liked, but Jingliang recently had his fight with Tony Ferguson announced, and Holland will be facing Daniel Rodriguez at UFC 279. This leaves Bryan Barbarena in pole position to secure the fight with “Wonderboy”.

How do you rate “Bam Bam” and his matchmaking skills?