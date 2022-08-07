(Archives) WWE Stars Fire Back At Conor McGregor (2016)

On this day six years ago, a few WWE stars clapped back at “The Notorious” Conor McGregor.

In one of our installments of The MMA News Archives yesterday, we ran a story of Conor McGregor saying WWE stars are “pussies.” What follows is the backlash that came McGregor’s way from some of said WWE stars.

As noted yesterday, Conor McGregor has stated in the past that he’s open to the idea of someday joining the WWE in some capacity. If he makes that move, one person who will be waiting to greet him is WWE’s Becky Lynch, who has always supported McGregor and even helped hype his return prior to UFC 264.

Conor McGregor may have made light of WWE years ago, but that doesn’t mean he’s not a fan of acting. In fact, just last week, McGregor made headlines for being cast in a major role in the remake of the classic 1989 film Road House.

The following story is presented in its original, unaltered form, courtesy of The MMA News Archives.

On This Day Six Years Ago…

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED AUGUST 7, 2016, 12:40 PM]

Headline: WWE Stars Roman Reigns, Sasha Banks & Kurt Angle Fire Back At Conor McGregor

Author: Matt Boone

As noted, during the official media conference call to promote the big Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz rematch at UFC 202 (watch here), “The Notorious” one took a couple of shots at WWE and some of their talent.

When asked about Brock Lesnar popping hot on two drug tests for his UFC 200 fight against Mark Hunt, McGregor said he would give credit to Lesnar for stepping into the Octagon and fighting but noted that Lesnar was “juiced up to his eyeballs” for the fight.

“For the most part those WWE guys are p*ssies,” said McGregor of the talent working in WWE. “They’re messed up p*ssies, if you ask me.”

While McGregor wouldn’t commit to an opinion on former WWE Superstar CM Punk, who makes his official Octagon debut at UFC 203 against Mickey Gall in September, he did mention liking The McMahon’s, Triple H and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson before sharing his belief that “the rest of [the WWE guys] are f*cking p*ssies.”

Soon after hearing the comments, many WWE Superstars decided to fire back at McGregor on social media. Below are some reaction tweets from such WWE Superstars as Roman Reigns and Sasha Banks, as well as former WWE Superstar Kurt Angle.

Your the size of my leg. Shut up. https://t.co/fBVEdf8hE1 — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) August 7, 2016

very funny little guy. Why don't you get your head out of Dana White's ass — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) August 7, 2016

McGregor fights Diaz in a rematch in the main event of UFC 202 on Saturday, August 20, 2016 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Join us here at MMANews.com on 8/20 for live coverage of the UFC 202 PPV!