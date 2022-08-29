Zabit: UFC’s Empty Promises Led To Retirement

Former UFC featherweight Zabit Magomedsharapov has revealed exactly why he decided to hang up the gloves for good.

Magomedsharapov officially announced his MMA retirement in June after an over two and a half year absence from the cage. The 31-year-old’s career saw him achieve an 18-1 record, including five consecutive wins during his two-year stretch in the UFC.

Touted as a potential UFC featherweight champ, Magomedsharapov had just begun making a tilt at the title when he mysteriously fell off the MMA map in late 2019. With 14 straight wins, including over the likes of Calvin Kattar and Jeremy Stephens, the Dagestani seemed only to be getting better, baffling many as to why he chose to suddenly disappear.

Image Credit: USA Today Sports

Zabit Reveals The Main Reason For His Retirement

When he finally broke his silence in June, Zabit cited health problems as one of the reasons for his retirement, saying that “I have recovered now, but I don’t feel the way I used to.” This revelation followed an Instagram post wherein Magomedsharapov hinted that he would be embarking on a career in medicine.

But speaking to fans during an appearance in Russia, Zabit has revealed new insights into why he chose to step away from the Octagon. Magomedsharapov told fans that while health problems were partly to blame, the chief reason why he called it quits was his treatment by the UFC.

“The main reason was that I were not able to fight,” said Zabit. “[The UFC] didn’t give me a title shot. They promised one thing and did another. They promised me and didn’t keep a promise. That was the main reason why I got mad.”

The door to Zabit’s return to the Octagon was left slightly ajar, however. When asked if he would consider making a return, the Dagestani stated that while he “doesn’t have such a desire,” he does feel the urge to strap on the gloves when watching fights.

“I want to do it when I see someone fighting,” said Zabit. “When I join their training camp, me and other friends. There could be a wish. I have to think. I am going to think about your question.”

If Zabit’s wish to resume his MMA career does ever materialize, it will surely be shared by many, particularly given his phenomenal potential. In June, bantamweight champ Aljamain Sterling hinted at just how good Magomedsharapov is, describing a sparring session where he admits being ragdolled by the Dagestani.

What’s your thoughts on Zabit Magomedsharapov’s main reason for quitting MMA?