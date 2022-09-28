28-Year-Old Pro Boxer Allegedly Shot And Killed By Older Brother

Professional boxer Isiah Jones was allegedly shot and killed by his older brother in Detroit last week after a dispute that began over a small amount of money.

Police arrived at a Stout Street residence in Detroit at around 6:30pm on Monday, September 19. The authorities found an unresponsive Jones who had apparently suffered a significant gunshot wound, and medical staff declared the 28-year-old dead shortly after arriving on the scene.

According to the report from NYFights, Jones and his brother Timothy Lyman were at Lyman’s residence when the two began fighting. Lyman’s girlfriend initially claimed that the 30-year-old shot Jones to defend himself from a knife attack, but that story was later retracted when police were unable to locate the knife.

The argument apparently began over a sum of $50, and the situation ended with Lyman shooting Jones in the head with a shotgun before immediately leaving the scene. The 30-year-old ended up turning himself in to police on Wednesday and faces charges of second-degree murder and one felony count of possessing a firearm.

Golden Gloves Champion In 2016

The 28-year-old Jones held a professional record of 9-7 with 3 KO’s and was also a 2016 Golden Gloves champion. Trained by former Hector Camacho opponent Greg Coverson, Jones began his career with a perfect 8-0 record.

Possibly Jones’ most high-profile bout was his fight against Austin Williams that took place on the undercard of Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez vs. Callum Smith in 2020. The boxer lost that fight to Williams via first-round TKO in the second of what ended up being 5-straight losses.

The 28-year-old last competed when he lost a unanimous decision to Andrew Murphy on July 14. Jones’ family have started a gofundme following his death with the goal of paying for his funeral and giving any extra money to his two kids.

