Actress Sydney Sweeney Has Trained As A Mixed Martial Artist

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney has a background in MMA.

One of Hollywood’s fastest-rising stars Sydney Sweeney is also a former MMA fighter. When the HBO original show Euphoria came out, fans became obsessed almost immediately. One of the stars of the show, Sweeney, who plays Cassie Howard, especially began to explode with popularity. Fans wanted to know everything about her, but one thing they just may be finding out is that she has a background in martial arts.

“I’m trained in mixed martial arts. I started when I was 14 and did my first competition at 18,” Sweeney told Marie Claire h/t UNILAD. “It was a grappling competition against all guys a weight category above me, and I got first place. Those guys were probably saying, ‘Oh, we didn’t want to hurt her,’ but they were definitely trying. Everyone broke a sweat!”

Sydney Sweeney Has Showed Off Her MMA Skills On Social Media

On the show Euphoria, Sweeney plays a whiny teen who, along with her friends is constantly partying and getting into fights with each other. It seems that although her character is far from a fighter, her skills and training could come into use during filming.

Sweeney explained that however once her acting career began to take off she cut down on the competing, for safety reasons. She explained that the producers of Euphoria would not allow her to participate in any dangerous activities that could potentially maim or injure her

“Unfortunately, you sign a little piece of paper that says you’re not to do X, Y, and Z and I am all of X, Y, and Z,” she explained.

Sweeney got very into training in her teen days and even had the opportunity to train with Ronda Rousey. Perhaps she will have the chance to use her MMA skills in a movie or series in the future. Surly fans would love to see her have the opportunity to star alongside Rousey in an action-packed film.

Who is your favorite celebrity that has trained in mixed martial arts?