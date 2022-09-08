Adesanya Hints At Joining Protests After Light Sentence For Rapist

UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya has become the latest New Zealander to speak out after the recent sentencing of a serial rapist.

18-year-old Jayden Desmond Meyer was convicted of raping four girls under the age of 16. Meyer was charged after police received multiple complaints from women in the Bay of Plenty, a region of New Zealand that’s situated on the northern coast of the North Island.

The investigation, which resulted in 10 charges — four of rape, four of sexual violation, and two of doing an indecent act — based on attacks on five 15-year-old girls between 2020 and 2021, concluded that the incident with the first woman began consensual, but Meyer raped her when she refused to be with him for the second time.

Next, Meyer filmed himself raping another unconsenting girl before committing a third rape on a victim whilst she was sleeping. In a harrowing fourth attack, Meyer raped an intoxicated teen in a bush.

Despite the horrific acts, Meyer was recently sentenced to just nine months of home detention during a trial at the Tauranga District Court. The sentence was in spit of Meyer being found guilty, the judge admitting that the crimes would usually lead to a lengthy prison sentence, and a psychologist finding a medium risk of re-offending.

That conclusion saw widespread anger on social media, with many New Zealander’s criticizing the country’s judicial system.

And as well as the creation of a petition, which currently has over 25,000 signatures, hundreds have taken to the streets across New Zealand today to protest the light sentence, which could see the serial rapist return to the streets in 2023.

And those protesting may have the presence of a UFC champion pushing the cause in-person soon.

Adesanya Slams “Shocking” Justice System

Israel Adesanya has always been willing to speak out against his nation’s authorities, which was most notable during the COVID-19 pandemic when he slammed the restrictions on mixed martial arts gyms and training.

With that in mind, it’s no surprise to see “The Last Stylebender” address this much-talked about case. Having seen the sentencing, the Nigerian-born New Zealander took to Twitter to launch a scathing attack on his country’s judicial system.

After suggesting that he’d receive a heavier sentence for marijuana, Adesanya said that those responsible for Meyer’s home detention verdict should be “ashamed.” The MMA titleholder also noted that he may appear at the Mt Maunganui march, which went down earlier today.

Might see y'all there at the Mt Manganui protest. New Zealand Justice system is shocking, I'd get more time for marijuana. The judges handing out these sentences should be deeply ashamed. What if it's one of your 15 year old girls in your family that got raped your "honor"?? 💩🇳🇿 pic.twitter.com/Vx0wUEzTZL — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) September 7, 2022

“Might see y’all there at the Mt Manganui protest. New Zealand Justice system is shocking, I’d get more time for marijuana,” Adesanya wrote. “The judges handing out these sentences should be deeply ashamed. What if it’s one of your 15 year old girls in your family that got raped your ‘honor’??”

Meyer, who now resides in North Auckland, was also handed 12-month post-release conditions following the conclusion of his home detention. That includes a ban on associating with anyone under 16 and attending a sexual violence prevention programme.

