Adesanya On Vettori vs. Whittaker: ”I Know Who’s Going To Win”

Israel Adesanya has given his opinion on the UFC Paris co-main event between Marvin Vettori and Robert Whittaker, placing himself firmly in “The Reaper’s” corner.

Adesanya has faced both men, twice, coming out victorious on all four occasions. He initially defeated Whittaker to gain the title, knocking him out at UFC 243. Vettori on the other hand, faced Adesanya in a close-fought split decision in “Stylebender’s” second UFC contest.

Speaking to the Blakamoto and Oscar Show, Adesanya gave his thoughts:

“The co-main, I’m excited for as well, actually I’m not.”

“I’m not going to lie, I’m not going to bullshit you guys and give you the PC answers, I’m not excited for the co-main. I’ll watch it, I know who’s going to win, Rob’s going to win, that’s why it’s not exciting for me.”

When extending his thoughts, Adesanya related that he had a lot of confidence in his competitor’s chances. He also stated that for the Italian, he just could not see a path to victory.

“I know who’s going to win,” Adesanya stated.

For me, it’s like maybe on the day, I might get a little tickle, but at the moment I know who’s going to win that fight, maybe 80% sure who’s going to win that fight. It doesn’t tickle my balls.”

Adesanya/Pereria Vs. Vettori/Whittaker

Photos via Instagram @stylebender @alexpoatanpereira

Marvin Vettori will probably not make much space in his head for “Stylebender’s” comments. The two are constantly going back and forth in interviews, and this shouldn’t be expected to change anytime soon. Other than in fights with Adesanya, Vettori is otherwise unbeaten for six years. Most recently beating out Brazillian comedian and brawler Paulo Costa on points, he will be hoping to get one last shot at the champion.

Lovable Aussie Robert Whittaker has a similar problem. Very much stuck as the second best in the division for a while now, he needs a statement to get back to the title. Stopping the ever-hard-headed Italian is a surefire way to do so.

Who takes it in Paris, Whittaker or Vettori?