Aljamain Sterling & Joyner Lucas Collaborate For Song Challenge

Aljamain Sterling and Joyner Lucas are looking for fan-submitted songs to use as the bantamweight champions’ walkout music at UFC 280.

Aljamain Sterling takes on TJ Dillashaw at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi. He comes into the bout following his redemption-story win over Petr Yan. This made him a true defending champion following his controversial title capture to many fans. Never one to shy away from the spotlight, Sterling now has a new venture ahead of his next fight.

Multi-platinum hip-hop recording artist Joyner Lucas has teamed up with the champion to help judge who should take the honor of having their tune played in front of the worldwide audience on October 22nd. Lucas had his hit song “I Love” used when Sterling won his bout against Yan. Post-fight, they connected to come up with this contest, as reported by TMZ.

Aljamain Sterling is teaming with Joyner Lucas … they're picking their favorite song by an independent artist, and the UFC champ will play it during his next trip to the Octagon. https://t.co/2sukM6654y — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) September 27, 2022

Aljamain Sterling and Joyner Lucas will judge songs submitted to the Tully platform. The winner will receive a promotion from the two as well as the feature on the live PPV.

Sterling will undoubtedly be feeling more confident than ever. He has proven himself to be better than many expected, although TJ Dillashaw is one of the division’s greatest ever.

The two fighters co-main event a super card that is headlined by Islam Makhachev trying to claim his coach Khabib Nurmagomedov‘s old title. To do so, he must defeat one of the division’s greatest ever finishers, Charles Oliveira.

In the bout immediately before Aljamain Sterling’s old foe Petr Yan and blossoming superstar Sean O’Malley face each other in what is most likely a number-one contender’s bout. With a card so packed, this contest is just another fun scrap to look out for.

