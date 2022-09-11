Sterling Questions Chimaev Weight Miss: ‘Was This Planned?’

UFC 279 had one of the most bizarre buildups in promotional history, and Aljamain Sterling is questioning how much of it was the plan all along.

Like many fans around the world, Sterling was in disbelief as the events unfolded leading up to what was supposed to be a fight between Nate Diaz and Khamzat Chimaev. Instead, Chimaev came in 7.5lb overweight, leading to a shakeup of historic levels atop the UFC 279 pay-per-view main card.

Aljamain Sterling Questions Khamzat Chimaev

Considering how bizarre and unheard of these circumstances have been, some have been wondering if there is more to the story as to why Khamzat Chimaev missed weight in such a drastic manner. Aljamain Sterling is among those who are curious, and he has something of a conspiracy theory to go along with it.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, Sterling pondered whether or not Chimaev missed weight as part of some grander scheme by he and the promotion. He says that Chimaev did not appear to be pushing himself to make the weight and seemed unbothered by the miss, as if this was the plan the whole time.

“Was this, like, planned?” Sterling asked. “Doesn’t look like you were trying to get down, where you were looked drained. When you see most people miss weight, they usually look drained, and they’re usually disappointed after they don’t make weight. Khamzat looks ripped, doesn’t look drawn out in the face, smiling, misses weight, gives the finger, the bird, and before he walks off he goes ‘That’s not that bad.’ I just don’t understand.”

This is an interesting theory from Aljamain Sterling, to say the least. Whether or not it holds any merit, fans will likely never know.

