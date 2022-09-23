Anderson Silva Reveals Plans For After Jake Paul Boxing Match

While he’s got his initial focus set on a collision with YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul inside the boxing ring, MMA legend Anderson Silva already has another sporting venture in the pipeline.

Since exiting the UFC in late 2020 off the back of a 1-7-1 nine-fight run, Silva has breathed fresh life into his combat sports career. The Brazilian, who is widely regarded as the greatest middleweight of all time and a leading contender in the overall GOAT debate, had appeared somewhat down and out following a fourth-round TKO loss to Uriah Hall.

But after swapping the Octagon for the squared circle, “The Spider” has looked rejuvenated. Silva announced his presence in the sport with a mighty victory over former WBC titleholder Julio César Chávez Jr. Since then, he’s knocked fellow former UFC champ Tito Ortiz out and dominated Bruno Machado in an exhibition contest.

Continuing his stint in the ring, Silva is now set for his most notable matchup in the sport to date. On October 29, the 47-year-old will headline a Showtime pay-per-view event opposite online star Paul, who’s gone 5-0 since transitioning to boxing.

But whilst many expect Silva to have his hands full come fight night in Arizona next month, a clash with the Cleveland native, who is more than 20 years his younger, isn’t the only commitment on his combat sports calendar.

Silva Looks To Enter Jiu-Jitsu Competition Post-Paul

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour following the conclusion of a brief media tour ahead of his match with “The Problem Child,” Silva discussed the newfound freedom he has in his career.

And having harnessed that to build a successful tenure in-between the ropes, the former middleweight king is next looking to conquer the mats.

Silva told host Ariel Helwani that following his bout with Paul, he plans on heading to Dubai to train in the gi alongside jiu-jitsu coach Ramon Lemos ahead of a yet-to-be-announced tournament.

“I’m in control of my whole life, my professional life inside combat sports,” Silva said. “I can do anything, and nobody can say, ‘No, you can’t do that… you’re too old to do that.’ This makes me more happy… Now, it’s about future and my legacy. I continue doing my best in boxing, and in different sports, too.

“I think after this fight with Jake, I go to Dubai to start training jiu-jitsu with my jiu-jitsu coach, Ramon Lemos, for a tournament. I am so excited to continue fighting, to continue putting my heart and training to test myself, my mind, my body,” Silva added. “I can’t talk now because it’s a secret. But yeah, I go fight with the gi very, very soon. I don’t know (who against).”

While known for his elusive and slick striking, which helped him record 23 knockouts in professional MMA, Silva is also a 3rd-degree black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. He’ll look to put that to good use when he hits the mats post-Paul fight.

How do you think Anderson Silva will fare in competitive jiu-jitsu?