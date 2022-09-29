Arman Tsarukyan’s Octagon Return Date, Opponent Revealed

A UFC lightweight matchup between Arman Tsarukyan and Damir Ismagulov has been booked for UFC Vegas 66 on December 17th.

News of the Tsarukyan vs. Ismagulov booking was first reported by MMA journalist Marcel Dorff.

Tsarukyan returns following a ‘Fight of the Year’ contender against Mateusz Gamrot in June. After five rounds of action, Gamrot earned the nod via a unanimous decision on the judges’ scorecards.

Before the loss to Gamrot, Tsarukyan had won five-straight fights, including against the likes of Matt Frevola and Christos Giagos. He also faced Islam Makhachev earlier in their UFC tenures and gave Makhachev one of his toughest tests in the Octagon.

Arman Tsarukyan & Damir Ismagulov Battle For Title Contention

Zuffa LLC

Tsarukyan will face another tough challenge in the surging Ismagulov, who has won 19 consecutive fights overall and five straight since joining the UFC in 2018. He most recently earned a split decision win over Guram Kutateladze back in June.

Ismagulov signed with the UFC following a lightweight title reign in M-1 Global. His lone defeat came against Ramazan Esenbaev at M-1 Challenge 61 back in 2015.

Tsarukyan vs. Ismagulov won’t serve as the main event of UFC Vegas 66. That honor belongs to middleweights Sean Strickland and Jared Cannonier, who are both coming off of losses at UFC 276.

What are your thoughts on the Arman Tsarukyan vs. Damir Ismagulov fight?