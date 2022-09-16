Watch: Arnold Allen Is Turning Out-Of-Shape Friend Into YouTube Boxer

UFC fighter Arnold Allen is turning his overweight friend into a pro athlete.

UFC featherweight Allen Arnold is doing a good deed for a friend of his. Allen is a professional fighter and no doubt lives his life as so. He trains hard every day and eats right in order to be his best inside the cage.

It takes a lifetime of discipline to reach the UFC and to be one of the best in the world in any sport. Now, Allen will be taking all that he has learned over his years of MMA training and lending that knowledge to his friend.

Arnold Allen Is Looking To Turn His Buddy Into An Athlete

Allen will be taking his good friend through a life-changing experience of getting into shape and training him as a fighter. He will be running him through drills and watching his diet on the road to health.

His friend Max stated that he has been obese his entire life now weighing 257 pounds at 5 foot 7inches tall, not much taller than Allen himself who fights at 145 pounds.

Allen had Max running through striking drills, hitting pads, and a heavy bag. This will be a YouTube series on Allen’s channel. Max was clearly tired at the end of the training but knows it is just the beginning.

“I had an idea for a miniseries,” Allen said. “My best mate basically wants to get into shape. And he’s been wanting to do this for a while. He wants me to help him get into shape me and my dad, but he wanted me to document it on the YouTube channel because he wanted to be held accountable.

“So yeah, everything as a whole we’re going to try and get him fitter, healthier, happier, all those things. So try and get him off the beers try and get ripped up for his wife and make her happier, too. I know a lot of people are sort of in that no one wants to not happy or happy with how they look and how they feel. Their lifestyle over this sort of motivate you to make a change and sort of get happy and get physically healthier.”

Allen, along with his dad, who is a UK strongman champion are working together to both help his buddy and inspire others to get happier and healthier. Allen last fought in the UFC when he defeated Dan Hooker in March. This week, it was announced that he has a date booked against Calvin Kattar for his next bout, scheduled for October 29.

What do you think of this undertaking by Arnold Allen?