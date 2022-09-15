Arnold Allen vs. Calvin Kattar Targeted For Oct. 29 Fight Night

A featherweight showdown between top contenders Arnold Allen and Calvin Kattar is in the works to headline an October 29th UFC Fight Night.

The news of the Allen/Kattar targeted booking was first reported by ESPN’s Brett Okamoto.

Big one at featherweight in the works … No. 5 Calvin Kattar (@CalvinKattar) vs. No. 6 Arnold Allen (@Arnoldbfa) will headline UFC Fight Night on Oct. 29, per Dana White. Should be official shortly. Action fight. pic.twitter.com/yyobEPbdcB — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) September 15, 2022

Allen has surged into the featherweight title picture with 11 straight victories. He made his UFC debut in June 2015 and has won nine fights in the Octagon, including recent wins over Dan Hooker and Sodiq Yusuff.

Allen has gone through a slew of high-difficulty opponents during his current winning streak. He’s earned wins over former Strikeforce champion Gilbert Melendez, Mads Burnell, and Nik Lentz in his recent outings.

Calvin Kattar & Arnold Allen Are Vying For Title Contention

© Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports



Kattar most recently lost to Josh Emmett at UFC Austin earlier this year, in a split decision. The judges’ scorecards were heavily criticized on social media, and many felt Kattar did enough to earn the win.

Kattar was coming off of arguably the greatest performance of his career entering UFC Austin. He earned a decision win over Giga Chikadze to hand the talented prospect his first loss in the UFC.

The winner of Allen vs. Kattar could potentially move one step closer to a title shot. The division is a bit stagnant at the moment as UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski recovers from an injury and potentially pursues a run at lightweight.

The Oct. 29th UFC Fight Night event will take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. A featherweight matchup between Edson Barboza and Ilia Topuria will also feature on the card.

What is your reaction to the targeted Calvin Kattar vs. Arnold Allen fight?