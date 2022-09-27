Aspen Ladd Officially Released From UFC, Twitter Reacts

UFC veteran Aspen Ladd’s days in the UFC are over, at least for now, after the UFC released her following her latest botched weight cut.

MMA Fighting was the first to confirm the news of Ladd’s UFC departure following an initial report by Twitter account UFC Roster Watch.

Ladd missed the bantamweight limit of 136lbs ahead of her recently scheduled matchup against Sara McMann on Sept. 17. The fight was supposed to take place on Aug. 13 before Ladd withdrew on short notice, forcing the UFC to push the fight back a month.

Ladd had her fair share of tough battles on the scales during her UFC stint. She fell ill due to weight cutting ahead of a fight against Macy Chiasson last October, and earlier in her UFC career withdrew from fights against Leslie Smith and Jessica Eye for the same reason.

Twitter Reacts To Aspen Ladd’s UFC Release

Here’s what MMA Twitter had to say in reaction to Ladd’s release.

Kayla v Aspen next year https://t.co/RL3SqkBfAd — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 27, 2022

No surprise here after consistently missing weight. Does she go back to Invicta now, or maybe Bellator or PFL at 145 or even 155? https://t.co/TUNMnYXpM3 — Adam Martin (@MMAdamMartin) September 27, 2022

PFL is on the line, her at 155 would be a great signing. https://t.co/vLJFYOSMdP — Terrance Singleton 🏄 (@TDSingleton_) September 27, 2022

Incredibly unprofessional to cause all those fighters to pay for training, miss their families only to lose out by no fight https://t.co/uab7hMJKho — christi7g? (@Addams223) September 27, 2022

Ladd made her UFC debut in Oct. 2017 following a five-fight stint in Invicta FC. At the time of her signing, some regarded Ladd as one of the top women’s prospects in recent memory.

Ladd competed at bantamweight for the majority of her UFC tenure with the exception of a fight against Norma Dumont last October. With the UFC women’s featherweight division stagnant, Ladd’s options at a higher weight class were almost non-existent.

The PFL could be a potential fit for Ladd. The PFL has a women’s lightweight division anchored by its biggest star, Kayla Harrison, and the league has recently signed former UFC fighters Marlon Moraes and Shane Burgos.

Ladd has yet to comment on her UFC release but may sign with another promotion in the coming weeks and months.

