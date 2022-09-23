Bellator 285 Results/Highlights: Henderson & Romero Victorious

Bellator MMA returned to Dublin, Ireland tonight with a special main event between former UFC lightweight champion Benson Henderson and Peter Queally.
Since his debut with Bellator MMA, Henderson has had a difficult time with the company. By unanimous decision, he lost his first fight against Andrey Koreshkov at Bellator 153 on Apr. 22, 2016. After his rough start, Henderson’s career record with the company has been six wins and five losses.
He won his last fight against Islam Mamedov by split decision at Bellator 273 on Jan. 29. While he hasn’t had the run in Bellator MMA that fans hoped for, he is still ranked third in the lightweight division. A win over Queally could put Henderson one or two fights closer to competing for the Bellator lightweight championship.
Queally was looking to rebound from his last loss and get a win in his native country of Ireland. He fell short to Patricky Pitbull by knockout at Bellator 270 on Nov. 11, 2021, for the vacant lightweight title. Before his loss at Bellator 270, Queally was on a two-fight win streak, with one of his victories being against Pitbull at Bellator 258 on May. 7, 2021.
The Ireland native is ranked seventh in the lightweight division. A win over Henderson could’ve put Queally within the top five and help the company push another opportunity to fight for the lightweight title again.
Check down below for the main card highlights followed by the quick results!
Karl Moore def. Karl Albrektsson
Ciaran Clarke def. Rafael Hudson
Yoel Romero def. Melvin Manhoef
Benson Henderson def. Peter Queally
Bellator 285 Quick Results
Main Card
- Main Event- Benson Henderson def. Peter Queally via unanimous decision (49-45 x3)
- Co-Main Event- Yoel Romero def. Melvin Manhoef via KO, R3: 3:34
- Women’s featherweight Bout: Leah McCourt def. Dayana Silva via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27×2)
- Featherweight Bout: Pedro Carvalho defeated Mads Burnell via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28×2)
- Contract weight Bout (150): Ciaran Clarke def. Rafael Hudson via submission (rear-naked choke), R3 – 2:50
- Light Heavyweight Bout: Karl Moore def. Karl Albrektsson via submission, R2 – 3:36
Prelims
- Bantamweight Bout: Brian Moore def. Arivaldo Lima Silva via unanimous decision (30-27×3)
- Bantamweight Bout: Brett Johns def. Jordan Winski via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26×2)
- Lightweight Bout: Darragh Kelly def. Kye Stevens via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26×2)
- Lightweight Bout: Kane Mousah def. Georgi Karakhanyan via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)
- Featherweight Bout: Kenny Mokhonoana def. Alex Bodnar via technical submission, R1 – 2:42
- Featherweight Bout: Asael Adjoudj def. Jordan Barton via TKO, R1: 2:39
- Welterweight Bout: Luca Poclit def. Dante Schiro via technical submission: R2, 4:31