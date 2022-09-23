Bellator 285 Results/Highlights: Henderson & Romero Victorious

Bellator MMA returned to Dublin, Ireland tonight with a special main event between former UFC lightweight champion Benson Henderson and Peter Queally.

Since his debut with Bellator MMA, Henderson has had a difficult time with the company. By unanimous decision, he lost his first fight against Andrey Koreshkov at Bellator 153 on Apr. 22, 2016. After his rough start, Henderson’s career record with the company has been six wins and five losses.

He won his last fight against Islam Mamedov by split decision at Bellator 273 on Jan. 29. While he hasn’t had the run in Bellator MMA that fans hoped for, he is still ranked third in the lightweight division. A win over Queally could put Henderson one or two fights closer to competing for the Bellator lightweight championship.

Image Credit: Bellator MMA

Queally was looking to rebound from his last loss and get a win in his native country of Ireland. He fell short to Patricky Pitbull by knockout at Bellator 270 on Nov. 11, 2021, for the vacant lightweight title. Before his loss at Bellator 270, Queally was on a two-fight win streak, with one of his victories being against Pitbull at Bellator 258 on May. 7, 2021.

The Ireland native is ranked seventh in the lightweight division. A win over Henderson could’ve put Queally within the top five and help the company push another opportunity to fight for the lightweight title again.

Check down below for the main card highlights followed by the quick results!

Karl Moore def. Karl Albrektsson

BACK FROM THE BRINK 😤



After almost being KO'd at the end of round 1, Karl Moore submits Albrektsson in round 2 💪@BellatorMMA | #Bellator285 pic.twitter.com/Vv7gRYAerV — SHOWTIME SPORTS (@SHOsports) September 23, 2022

Ciaran Clarke def. Rafael Hudson

Putting on in front of his country 🇮🇪



Ciaran Clarke submits Hudson in round 3 to stay undefeated 🙌@BellatorMMA | #Bellator285 pic.twitter.com/MFbhYVuWRp — SHOWTIME SPORTS (@SHOsports) September 23, 2022

Yoel Romero def. Melvin Manhoef

Yoel Romero doing what Yoel Romero does 😳



He KO's Manhoef after relentless ground & pound👊@BellatorMMA | #Bellator285 pic.twitter.com/mz750CaCja — SHOWTIME SPORTS (@SHOsports) September 23, 2022

Win, lose or draw, @Team_Manhoef always left it all in the cage 👏



Thank you, Melvin, for such an incredible career! #Bellator285 pic.twitter.com/pWDzUvnUAa — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) September 23, 2022

Benson Henderson def. Peter Queally

Bellator 285 Quick Results

Main Card

Main Event- Benson Henderson def. Peter Queally via unanimous decision (49-45 x3)

Co-Main Event- Yoel Romero def. Melvin Manhoef via KO, R3: 3:34

Women’s featherweight Bout: Leah McCourt def. Dayana Silva via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27×2)

Featherweight Bout: Pedro Carvalho defeated Mads Burnell via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28×2)

Contract weight Bout (150): Ciaran Clarke def. Rafael Hudson via submission (rear-naked choke), R3 – 2:50

Light Heavyweight Bout: Karl Moore def. Karl Albrektsson via submission, R2 – 3:36

Prelims