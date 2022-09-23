Bellator 285: Henderson vs. Queally Results & Highlights

Bellator MMA returns to Dublin, Ireland tonight with a special main event between former UFC lightweight champion Benson Henderson and Peter Queally.

Since his debut with Bellator MMA, Henderson has had a difficult time with the company. By unanimous decision, he lost his first fight against Andrey Koreshkov at Bellator 153 on Apr. 22, 2016. After his rough start, Henderson’s career record with the company has been six wins and five losses.

He won his last fight against Islam Mamedov by split decision at Bellator 273 on Jan. 29. While he hasn’t had the run in Bellator MMA that fans hoped for, he is still ranked third in the lightweight division. A win over Queally could put Henderson one or two fights closer to competing for the Bellator lightweight championship.

Image Credit: Bellator MMA

Queally is looking to rebound from his last loss and get a win in his native country of Ireland. He fell short to Patricky Pitbull by knockout at Bellator 270 on Nov. 11, 2021, for the vacant lightweight title. Before his loss at Bellator 270, Queally was on a two-fight win streak, with one of his victories being against Pitbull at Bellator 258 on May. 7, 2021.

The Ireland native is ranked seventh in the lightweight division. A win over Henderson could put Queally within the top five and could help the company push another opportunity to fight for the lightweight title again.

Check back here for all the results and highlights from Bellator 285!

Bellator 285: Henderson vs. Queally Weigh-in Results

You can find the official weigh-in results for Bellator 285: Henderson vs. Queally below, courtesy of Bellator MMA live weigh-in on their Youtube channel. Fortunately, every fighter on the card successfully made weight.

(Final card & bout order subject to change)

Main Card

Main Event- Lightweight Bout: Benson Henderson (155.4) vs. Peter Queally (154.2)

Co-Main Event- Light Heavyweight Bout: Yoel Romero (205.9) vs. Melvin Manhoef (205.7)

Women’s featherweight Bout: Leah McCourt (146) vs. Dayana Silva (146)

Featherweight Bout: Mads Burnell (145.8) vs. Pedro Carvalho (146)

Contract weight Bout (150): Ciaran Clarke (149.2) vs. Rafael Hudson (149.8)

Prelims

Light Heavyweight Bout: Karl Albrektsson (205.2) vs. Karl Moore ( 205.8)

205.8) Bantamweight Bout: Brian Moore (135.7) vs. Arivaldo Lima de Silva ( 135.9)

135.9) Bantamweight Bout: Brett Johns (135.7) vs. Jordan Winski (135)

Lightweight Bout: Darragh Kelly (155.2) vs. Kye Stevens (155.2)

Lightweight Bout: Georgi Karakhanyan (156) vs. kane Mousah (155.7)

Featherweight Bout: Alex Bodnar (145.6) vs. Kenny Mokhonoana (146)

Featherweight Bout: Asael Adjoudj (146) vs. Jordan Barton (146)

Welterweight Bout: Dante Schiro (169.9) vs. Luca Poclit (169.7)

When is Bellator 285: Henderson vs. Queally?

Bellator 285: Henderson vs. Queally will take place on Sep. 23 at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland.

The main card will begin at 4 PM ET/1 PM PT in the United States. The prelims will also take place at 1 PM ET/10 AM PT. Bellator MMA has advertised the time, but it could still change.

How to Watch?

The main card will air live on the Showtime channel or can be streamed on the Showtime app in the United States. The prelims will be available to watch on the Bellator MMA Youtube channel.

It’s unclear if the event will also be able to stream live on the Paramount Plus app since you can watch Showtime on the subscription service.