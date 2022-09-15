Beneil Dariush To Serve As Backup To Oliveira/Makhachev

Beneil Dariush will be the backup to Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev should either fighter be forced to withdraw.

Dariush will face Mateusz Gamrot on the main card of UFC 280 on Oct. 22. He admitted the UFC’s plan during a recent interview with MMA Fighting.

Dariush hasn’t fought since a win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 262. He was supposed to return against Makhachev in February before suffering an injury that forced him to withdraw from their main event fight.

Dariush has surged into the lightweight title picture with seven straight victories. He’s earned his most recent victories over the likes of Diego Ferreira, Drakkar Klose, and Drew Dober.

Dariush has called for a title shot over his past few fights and he may get the opportunity should anything fall apart with the UFC 280 headliner.

Beneil Dariush Surpasses Alexander Volkanovski For Backup Spot

UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski had recently volunteered to serve as the backup to Oliveira/Makhachev, though it appears Dariush will get the nod. Volkanovski has been recovering from a hand injury he suffered against Max Holloway at UFC 276.

UFC President Dana White recently seemed open in a recent press conference to having Volkanovski serve as the ‘Plan B’ to either Oliveira or Makhachev.

For now, Dariush will face a surging Gamrot at UFC 280. Gamrot has won four in a row including a ‘Fight of the Year’ candidate against Arman Tsarukyan in June.

Oliveira and Makhachev will fight for the vacant lightweight belt and Dariush will be on standby.

