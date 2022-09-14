Biaggio Ali Walsh, Grandson Of Muhammad Ali, Signs With PFL

Muhammad Ali’s grandson, Biaggio Ali Walsh, has signed an amateur MMA contract to compete in the PFL.

The PFL announced the news of Walsh’s signing on Wednesday.

OFFICIAL: @BiaggioAli1234, Muhammad Ali's grandson, Signs Contract with the Professional Fighters League! pic.twitter.com/UUQB6EpXO1 — PFL (@PFLMMA) September 14, 2022

Walsh has a 1-1 amateur record in MMA, with his first win coming last month against Bradley Seaver at Crown Fighting Championship. He lost his debut against Devin Rothwell at Fusion Fight League back in June.

“I want to thank Professional Fighters League for their support and confidence in me. I can’t wait to enter the PFL SmartCage,” Walsh said in a statement via a press release. “I have a legacy to live up to, a legacy that my grandfather began, that my brother and I continue, I chose to continue that legacy here in the Professional Fighters League. My one and only goal is to one day become a PFL world champion.”

Walsh transitioned from football to MMA in 2020. He played at the renowned high school football program Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas and would later play college football at the University of California and UNLV.

Biaggio Ali Walsh’s Combat Sports Career Gets A Big Boost

Via Biaggio Ali Walsh’s Instagram

Walsh will begin as an amateur fighter in the PFL but could turn pro as soon as next year. He trains at Xtreme Couture in Las Vegas alongside top talents such as Francis Ngannou and Sean Strickland.

Walsh will make his PFL debut on the prelims of the 2022 PFL Championships card on November 25th. His opponent will be announced in the coming weeks.

Biaggio’s brother, Nico, is an undefeated professional boxer. Biaggio doesn’t have any fights in the boxing ring and seems to be 100% committed to a career in MMA.

Are you excited to watch Biaggio Ali Walsh compete in the PFL?