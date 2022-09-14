BKFC President Names “Dream Opponent” For Mike Perry

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship President David Feldman has his eyes on booking a blockbuster showdown involving Nate Diaz following the conclusion of his UFC contract.

On September 10, Diaz fought out his deal on MMA’s biggest stage by submitting fellow fan-favorite veteran Tony Ferguson in the fourth round of the UFC 279 main event. Having added a fitting end to his Octagon tenure, Diaz confirmed his intentions to explore opportunities elsewhere.

Given the immense stardom he amassed during a 15-year stint in the UFC, it stands to reason that promoters and organizations all over the globe will be looking to secure appearances from Diaz.

That list includes BKFC, with the bare-knuckle promotion looking to add Diaz to a lengthy list of former UFC fighters who’ve stepped in-between the ropes under its banner.

Feldman Looks To Book Fan-Favorite Diaz Bout

During a recent episode of The BKFC Show, which is the organization’s official podcast, founder and president David Feldman discussed Diaz’s UFC departure.

While he didn’t have any confirmation on whether talks have been held with Diaz’s team, Feldman did insist that he will do everything possible to bring the Stockton native to BKFC.

“I can’t tell you whether he’s coming or not, but I can tell you that we want him here at Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, and we’re going to do everything we can do to get him a bare-knuckle fight,” Feldman said.

In terms of a possible opponent, one name stands out for Feldman — charismatic former UFC welterweight Mike Perry.

“I think that the fans would absolutely love to see – both have the same type of personality, both just guys that keep fighting – Nate Diaz vs. Mike Perry would be a fan’s dream fight,” Feldman suggested. (h/t Sports Illustrated)

Since departing the UFC himself back in 2021, Perry has competed twice under the BKFC banner. After a debut victory over Julian Lane this past February, “Platinum” had his hand raised in enemy territory last month after earning the nod over Bellator star Michael “Venom” Page in London.

Given Perry’s unique personality and vicious mindset come fight night, a bare-knuckle bout with Diaz would no doubt be as brutal as it would entertaining.

