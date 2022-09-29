Bo Nickal Hits Back At ‘Cute’ Callout From Darren Till

Newly signed UFC middleweight Bo Nickal hasn’t made his Octagon debut yet, but he’s already engaging in trash talk with Darren Till.

Nickal secured his spot in the UFC with a quick submission win over Donovan Beard on Tuesday night’s finale of Dana White‘s Contender Series. He defeated Zach Borrego in his first DWCS outing just weeks ago in another first-round finish.

Nickal, one of the most promising MMA prospects in years, has big expectations for his UFC future. He’s already called out some of the top fighters in the UFC, including Israel Adesanya and Khamzat Chimaev.

Many fighters took to social media to react to Nickal’s latest performance. One of which was Till, who complimented Nickal while also hinting at his desire to punch him in the face.

Bo Nickal Slams Darren Till For Recent Threatening Tweet

While stopping by for Brendan Schaub‘s Food Truck Diaries podcast, Nickal responded to Till’s post-fight tweet.

EXCLUSIVE: Bo Nickal FIRES BACK at Darren Till pic.twitter.com/8nwkBxYgKx — Thiccc Boy Fight News (@TBFightNews) September 29, 2022

“Man, Darren, very, very cute,” Nickal replied. “I guess that’s my first impression, it’s a cute thing for you to say. Having just absolutely bodied by Derek Brunson, another wrestling another grappler who’s a tough dude. I don’t know why you would say something like that knowing what I would do to you. Hopefully, we fight in the future and hopefully you’re ready, good luck.”

Nickal will face Jamie Pickett in his UFC debut at UFC 282 on December 10th. The former NCAA Wrestling National Champion will waste no time in between fights and will appear on the UFC’s final pay-per-view of 2022.

Till will make his return to the Octagon on the same card as Nickal, as he’ll face Dricus Du Plessis. He has lost four of his last five fights, with his lone middleweight victory coming against Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 244.

Nickal and Till could potentially meet in the Octagon in the future, although it could be a ways off as Nickal begins his UFC tenure.

Will Bo Nickal and Darren Till cross paths in the Octagon?