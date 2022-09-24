Bobby Green ‘Crushed’ After Failing USADA Drug Test

There are a lot of things that can be said about UFC lightweight staple Bobby Green, but what you can’t say is that he is a liar.

Green has been a mainstay on the UFC’s roster since 2013 and having faced the best that the sport has to offer in it’s always deep 155lb division. A few of his notable past opponents include Dustin Poirier, Edson Barbosa, and most recently a bout with Islam Makhachev, and while he may not always win these fights, he is never someone to take lightly.

Bobby Green Messed Up

With it now having been 7 months since his last fight, fans have been wondering when Bobby Green might set foot back in the Octagon. Unfortunately, it appears that it will likely be some time before that happens, according to a post he made to his Instagram.

In an video that clocked in at over half an hour long, Green explained that he was notified of a failed drug test by USADA, having popped for the substance DHEA (dehydroepiandrosterone, or just simply androsterone), an endogenous steroid hormone precursor. “King” Bobby revealed that this was a result of him taking what he believed to be a natural supplement from Walmart, not understanding it was on the banned substance list, and that he did not intend on taking something that was not allowed, which is why he is being so up-front about the situation.

“I’m crushed. I’m like, What the fuck? I had no idea what I was doing, that it was wrong, that there was any benefits to that to what I was doing … I would never try to lie,” Green said (h/t MMAMania). “I’m against PEDs. I would never even think about those things. I’ve never even looked at the site to know what is banned and what is not. I don’t give a fuck because I don’t pay attention.”

It clear from the look on his face, that Green is disappointed and distraught about the issues that he has caused for himself by taking this banned substance. It is unclear what USADA will choose to do, but it is possible that he could be facing a two-year sanction, dating back to the day of his failed test.

There have been instances where USADA has shown mercy on fighters and been lenient in their punishments. Time will tell whether or not this will be the case for Bobby Green.

What did you think of this explanation from Bobby Green?