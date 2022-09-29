Boxing Champion Charged After Aggressive Behavior To Police

An Australian boxing champion recently appeared in court due to his aggressive behavior towards security staff and police during a night out in Sydney.

According to Australian news outlet The Cairns Post, 27-year-old Jai Opetaia and a friend were out in Sydney on the night of August 14 when they tried entering a nightclub on Cockle Bay Wharf. The pair initially tried to enter the club via the exit door, which prompted the security guard to inform them they’d need to use the proper entrance.

Several other men became involved when Opetaia and his companion moved towards the security guard, and the 27-year-old was eventually asked to leave the premises after arguing with the club security staff.

Rather than do as he was asked, the boxing champion elected to continue arguing until he was eventually restrained to await the arrival of police.

Aggressive Behavior Continued Following Arrest

The boxing champion apparently hurled expletives at the officers both during and after his arrest. The 27-year-old was transported to Day Street Police Station, where he was placed in a cell and continued his aggressive comments to the officers while also banging on the door.

Opetaia ended up being charged with remaining in the vicinity of a licensed premises after being excluded, behaving in an offensive manner in a public place, as well as using offensive language in a public place.

The 27-year-old appeared in court in Sydney on September 28 and submitted a guilty plea via his defense lawyer. In addition to claiming that the altercation was the first time the boxing champion had consumed alcohol in his life, Opetaia’s lawyer also emphasized his lack of a criminal history.

The judge was apparently not impressed by Opetaia’s behavior, particularly the way he engaged with police while being arrested and during his time at the police station.

“Police have a right to go about their work without being treated like that…What troubles me is your attitude to police…it’s absolutely disgraceful the way you acted,” the judge said.

Opetaia previously represented Australia at the 2012 Olympics Games in London, and the 27-year-old just recently claimed the IBF cruiserweight world title in July when he defeated Mairis Briedis.

