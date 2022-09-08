Watch: Moreno & Topuria Visit With Valencia CF, Inspire Them To A Win

Brandon Moreno and Ilia Topuria recently spent some time in Spain to pump up a soccer team.

It’s always nice to see MMA fighters outside of the cage doing some good deeds. UFC champion Brandon Moreno is a guy who likes to make appearances and get out and do some good work in different communities.

Right now, Moreno is working his way across Europe and made some time to chat with the Valencia CF football team and pump them up before their last game.

Brandon Moreno And Ilia Topuria Had Some Fun In Spain With The Valencia CF Team

Moreno has been a busy guy since winning his UFC interim title back in July. Lately, he has been making his way across Europe. He spent some time in Italy vacationing with family, then traveled to France where he was seen mingling at the first ever UFC event held in Paris. Now he is in Spain and sending some words of wisdom to the football club over there.

In a video posted by the team, Moreno, along with fellow UFC fighter Ilia Topuria joined the team for a little fun this past weekend. The pair got to tour the facilities and meet the players. The two men even had a little bit of fun with the mascot. Moreno sparred a bit with the Velencia bat.

The team went on to win their match and beat Getafe 5-1. In a brief interview with EL BLOG de ENRIQUE GIMENO, Moreno was sporting a band-aid under his eye.

He explained that his eye, which was injured in his win over Kai Kara-France, was healing up but he has kept the band-aid on since the stitches were removed. He also explained that the fourth fight against Deiveson Figueiredo should be taking place in January, but “the problem is at this level contracts are no longer signed so easily.”

Moreno is one of the most liked fighters on the UFC roster and with appearances like this it is easy to see why.

