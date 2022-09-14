Watch: Bruna Brasil Lands Walk-off Head-Kick KO On DWCS

Bruna Brasil made UFC President Dana White‘s jaw drop with a walk-off knockout on Dana White’s Contender Series.

Brasil faced Marnic Mann in the most recent episode of DWCS on Tuesday night in Las Vegas. The two flyweights were looking to make a name for themselves and potentially earn a shot in the UFC.

Brasil and Mann went toe-to-toe in the opening round in a slugfest on the feet. In Round 2, Brasil stunned the UFC Apex crowd with a wild head kick knockout in front of White and the rest of the brass.

Bruna Brasil Secures UFC Contract With Walk-off Knockout

Watch Brasil get the finish below.

Brasil entered DWCS off of seven straight wins including most recently over Yasmin Castanho and Ingrid Silva. The 29-year-old has also competed in boxing during her combat sports career.

Mann came into the fight with five-straight victories to begin her MMA career. She most recently earned back-to-back wins in LFA over Kelsey Arnesen and Pauline Macias.

Brasil not only earned arguably the most stunning win this season on DWCS but also could be a name to watch in the UFC for years to come.

