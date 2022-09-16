Bryce Mitchell Vs. Movsar Evloev Set For November 5th

A matchup between surging UFC featherweight contenders Bryce Mitchell and Movsar Evloev has been booked for November 5th.

News of the Mitchell/Evloev booking was first reported by Fight Bananas.

Mitchell returns to the Octagon following a unanimous decision win over Edson Barboza at UFC 272. He has won six fights in a row and is undefeated so far in his UFC tenure.

Mitchell had been calling for a fight for months, including a potential matchup with two-time title challenger ‘The Korean Zombie’. Evloev called him out back in June and the matchup will now come to fruition.

Patience Pays Off For Bryce Mitchell & Movsar Evloev

Mitchell made his UFC debut in 2018 following two fights on The Ultimate Fighter Season 27. He’s undefeated in his professional career but lost to Brad Katona in an exhibition fight during his time on the show.

Evloev has also been anxiously waiting for a fight following a unanimous decision victory over Dan Ige in June. He’s also undefeated with recent wins over Hakeem Dawodu and Nik Lentz.

Evloev seemed destined to face Ilia Topuria next due to their apparent bad blood, but Topuria will face Barboza for his next UFC fight. A matchup between Evloev and Topuria could happen in the future.

The Nov. 5 fight card will feature the return of strawweight contender Marina Rodriguez against Amanda Lemos.

