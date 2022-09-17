Canelo Alvarez To Appear In Creed III Film

From real life boxer to one on the silver screen, Canelo Álvarez is stepping a little out of his comfort zone and making his cinematic debut.

Widely considered one of the greatest boxers of the modern generation, Canelo is currently gearing up to face GGG, Gennady Golovkin, in a third fight that will look to end their rivalry once and for all. However, he comes to this fight in an interesting position, as he is coming off of what was just the second loss of his over 60-fight career, a unanimous decision defeat to Dmitry Bivol in May.

Canelo Alvarez Boxes On-Screen

While he has his hands full with a third GGG fight, Canelo Álvarez has still found time to explore some additional opportunities outside of his career as one of the greatest boxers of all time. Although what he found himself doing is certainly boxing-adjacent, as he joins the likes of Tyron Woodley, Conor McGregor, and more, as combat sports athletes who decided to try acting.

According to an Instagram story update from Hollywood superstar Michael B. Jordan, Canelo had a chance to hit the movie set, working alongside Jordan in the sequel to the followup of the Rocky franchise, Creed III. It is not clear what kind of role he will play, or the size of the part, but Jordan seemed ecstatic to be working alongside the former champ.

“Directing the legend himself @canelo in Creed,” Jordan wrote. “Can’t wait for the world to see on march 3. A star inside the ring and out… Welcome to the family. Good luck this weekend!”

Canelo Alvarez is going to be in Creed III, Michael B Jordan has revealed… pic.twitter.com/IzaxfwEFJE — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) September 16, 2022

This will be the big screen debut of Canelo Álvarez, and as such it comes as little surprise that he would appear in a role that aligns closely with his normal lifestyle. It will be interesting to see how big of a role he ends up with, and if he is able to steal the show and leverage this into future acting opportunities, if that is what he wants to do.

Will you be watching Creed III now that Canelo Álvarez is in it?