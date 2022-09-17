Canelo vs. GGG 3 Results & Highlights

The highly anticipated trilogy between Saul “Canelo” Álvarez and Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin will finally take place tonight, and MMA News is here to provide the live results.

Canelo vs. GGG will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, tonight on Sep. 17. The entire card will stream live on DAZN. While having a subscription to DAZN, boxing fans must also buy the main card for $64.99.

Álvarez hopes to successfully defend his titles against his rival to remain the undisputed Super Middleweight Champion. In their first fight, the champion and Golovkin fought to a split-decision draw on Sep. 16, 2017. Their first encounter was so close that boxing fans still could debate who they thought won the first fight on both sides.

Like the first fight, their rematch on Sep. 15, 2018, was also a close title matchup. However, the judges leaned toward Álvarez, and he won the WBC, WBO, IBO, and The Ring Middleweight Championship. Now four years later, Álvarez has won all Super Middleweight titles and must defeat Golovkin for the second time.

While Álvarez defeated Golovkin in 2018, “GGG” didn’t let his loss define him. It remains the only loss of his boxing career. After the second fight with Álvarez, Golovkin won his last four fights dominantly.

“GGG” last win was against Ryota Murata on Apr. 9 by TKO in the ninth round to win the WBA Middleweight Championship. At age 40, Golovkin is still looking to prove he is the best boxer in his division. Tonight, he has the opportunity to avenge the only loss of his career and end his rivalry with Álvarez.

Canelo vs. GGG Official Weigh-In Results

Canelo vs. GGG 3 Main Card (PPV, DAZN 8 PM ET/5 PM PT)

Saul “Canelo” Álvarez (167.4) vs. Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin (167.8)-Undisputed Super Middleweight Championship Main Event

Jesse Rodriguez (114.8) vs. Israel Gonzalez (114.6)- WBC Super Flyweight Championship Co-Main Event

Austin Williams (160) vs. Kieron Conway (159.2)- WBA International Middleweight Championship

Diego Pacheco (167) vs. Enrique Collazo (167.8)- WBC USNBC Silver Super Middleweight Championship

Ali Akhmedov (167.8) vs. Gabriel Rosado (167.6)- Super Middleweight

Canelo vs. GGG 3 Preliminary Card(DAZN, 4:45 PM ET/1:45 PM PT