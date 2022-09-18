Canelo vs. GGG 3 Results & Highlights

The highly anticipated trilogy between Saul “Canelo” Álvarez and Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin went down on Sep.17, and MMA News is here to provide the live results.

Canelo vs. GGG 3 took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The entire card streamed live on DAZN. While having a subscription to DAZN, boxing fans had to buy the main card for $64.99.

Álvarez hoped to successfully defend his titles against his rival to remain the undisputed Super Middleweight Champion. In their first fight, the champion and Golovkin fought to a split-decision draw on Sep. 16, 2017. Their first encounter was so close that boxing fans still could debate who they thought won the first fight on both sides.

Like the first fight, their rematch on Sep. 15, 2018, was also a close title matchup. However, the judges leaned toward Álvarez, and he won the WBC, WBO, IBO, and The Ring Middleweight Championship. Now four years later, Álvarez has won all Super Middleweight titles and must defeat Golovkin for the second time.

While Álvarez defeated Golovkin in 2018, “GGG” didn’t let his loss define him. It remains the only loss of his boxing career. After the second fight with Álvarez, Golovkin won his last four fights dominantly.

“GGG” last win was against Ryota Murata on Apr. 9 by TKO in the ninth round to win the WBA Middleweight Championship. At age 40, Golovkin is still looking to prove he is the best boxer in his division. On Sep.17, he had the opportunity to avenge the only loss of his career and end his rivalry with Álvarez.

Catch all the Canelo vs. GGG 3 highlights and results below.

Preliminary Highlights

Marc Castro def. Kevin Montiel

Diego Pacheco def. Enrique Collazo

Main Card Highlights

Saul “Canelo” Álvarez def. Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin

Canelo vs. GGG 3 Quick Results

Canelo vs. GGG 3 Main Card (PPV, DAZN 8 PM ET/5 PM PT)

Main Event-Undisputed Super Middleweight Championship Bout: Saul “Canelo” Álvarez def. Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin via unanimous decision (116-112, 115-113×2)

Co-Main Event-WBC Super Flyweight Championship Bout: Jesse Rodriguez def. Israel Gonzalez via unanimous decision (118-109, 117-110, 114-113)

Super Middleweight Bout: Ali Akhmedov def. Gabriel Rosado via unanimous decision (100-90×3)

WBA International Middleweight Championship Bout: Austin Williams def. Kieron Conway via unanimous decision (96-93×2, 97-92)

Canelo vs. GGG 3 Preliminary Card(DAZN, 4:45 PM ET/1:45 PM PT