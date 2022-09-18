MMA Community Reacts To Canelo’s Decision Victory Over GGG

One of the greatest rivalries in modern boxing history came to a rather anticlimactic end this weekend when Saul “Canelo” Álvarez defeated Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin via unanimous decision.
The pair first met on September 16, 2017, in a bout that still inspires debate among fight fans. That initial meeting ended in an unsatisfying split decision draw, which spawned a rematch that took place almost exactly a year later. Álvarez took that fight via majority decision, leaving fans to wait another 4 years for the conclusion to the trilogy.
The younger Álvarez has been far more active during those 4 years, and that was on display throughout the third fight. The 40-year-old Golovkin was clearly the slower fighter, and it wasn’t until the later rounds where he began to try and be more aggressive.
Those brief bursts of offense were nothing that Álvarez couldn’t handle, although the final scorecards awarding him a unanimous decision ended up being surprisingly close.
MMA Community Reacts To Canelo’s Win
The timing worked out perfectly for the MMA community to take in the boxing match after UFC Vegas 60 concluded, allowing a few fighters and media members to share their thoughts on the fight.
