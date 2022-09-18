MMA Community Reacts To Canelo’s Decision Victory Over GGG

One of the greatest rivalries in modern boxing history came to a rather anticlimactic end this weekend when Saul “Canelo” Álvarez defeated Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin via unanimous decision.

The pair first met on September 16, 2017, in a bout that still inspires debate among fight fans. That initial meeting ended in an unsatisfying split decision draw, which spawned a rematch that took place almost exactly a year later. Álvarez took that fight via majority decision, leaving fans to wait another 4 years for the conclusion to the trilogy.

The younger Álvarez has been far more active during those 4 years, and that was on display throughout the third fight. The 40-year-old Golovkin was clearly the slower fighter, and it wasn’t until the later rounds where he began to try and be more aggressive.

Those brief bursts of offense were nothing that Álvarez couldn’t handle, although the final scorecards awarding him a unanimous decision ended up being surprisingly close.

Canelo and GGG embrace in the middle of the ring 👏#CaneloGGG3 pic.twitter.com/MCe21KTCUa — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) September 18, 2022

"I'm glad to share the ring with him" #CaneloGGG3 pic.twitter.com/mPloGXJrRp — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) September 18, 2022

MMA Community Reacts To Canelo’s Win

The timing worked out perfectly for the MMA community to take in the boxing match after UFC Vegas 60 concluded, allowing a few fighters and media members to share their thoughts on the fight.

Canelo in full control at this point. #CaneloGGG3 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) September 18, 2022

Still a good fight! Loved the sportsmanship at the end. https://t.co/hRnUSuljR9 — Marion Reneau (@BelizeanBruiser) September 18, 2022

Canelo vs GGG 👀 #CaneloGGG3 — Johnny Muñoz (@KidKvenbo) September 18, 2022

Bad ass fight.. Canelo came with the heat; his pressure, his power👌🏼💥 and GGG was precise with his combos.. WHEN he let go… Amazing fight, Canelo showed why he’s a legend! 👊🏼 — PEARL GONZALEZ (@PearlGonzalez) September 18, 2022

Triple G looked good late. Good fight. — Ben Parrish (@BenBigTuna) September 18, 2022

A draw would have made up for the draw in the first fight 😂 — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) September 18, 2022

The 115-113 cards in favor of Alvarez were egregiously bad and are as bad in their own way as Adalaide Byrd's 118-110 card for him was in 2017. Canelo won NO LESS than 10 rounds Saturday — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) September 18, 2022

Good comeback win for Canelo. GGG turned it on late in the fight. Wish that's how he would've started things. Two great fighters of their era close this chapter. #CaneloGGG3 — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) September 18, 2022

116-112, 115-113, 115-113 Canelo Alvarez! #canelovsGGG3 ! Fight was not that close in my eyes! — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) September 18, 2022

MMA News covered all of the results and highlights from the Canelo vs. GGG 3 fight card.