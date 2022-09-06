Canelo Gives Update On Usman Fight Chances After UFC 278

Boxing great Canelo Álvarez has spoken about UFC welterweight Kamaru Usman‘s defeat at UFC 278 for the first time and provided an update on a potential superfight between the pair.

Usman headed to Utah last month with grand aspirations. The then-champion had hoped to defend his gold for the sixth successful time before turning his attention to light heavyweight, where he was planning on dethroning Jiří Procházka and defending against Jan Blachowicz.

After returning to 170 pounds to dismiss the challenge of Khamzat Chimaev, Usman’s grand plan culminated in one of two showdowns: a blockbuster collision in the cage with former champ-champ Conor McGregor or a crossover clash with the first and only boxer in history to become undisputed champion at super middleweight, Canelo.

But with one head kick, those plans collapsed.

Having had what appeared to be a certain victory on the scorecards ripped from his grasp at UFC 278 courtesy of a last-gasp effort from Leon Edwards, Usman has been left without gold in his possession and on the path to retribution.

Now over two weeks on from the memorable upset, Canelo has given his take on Usman’s setback. Speaking to FightHype, the Mexican noted that anything can happen in combat sports.

“This happens, it’s part of the sport,” Canelo said. “Everybody can lose, you never know. I think he was winning right? One single (kick) changed everything. But look, he’s a great fighter.”

Canelo Says “Not Now” On Usman Fight

Having praised Usman, Canelo was asked for his updated thoughts on the MMA star’s much-publicized desire to share the ring with him down the line.

While the multi-time titleholder insisted that his sights are still set on enhancing his legacy in the sport of boxing, he did leave the door open to the kind of matchups that “The Nigerian Nightmare” represents when his career comes to its conclusion.

“Not now, I want to have great fights and make history in boxing,” Canelo stated. “And then maybe when I am finished boxing, maybe I can do that kind of fights.”

Crossover fever has hit an all-time high in recent years. What started with “The Biggest Fight in Combat Sports History” between McGregor and Floyd Mayweather has now grown into a market that is consistently on our screens, be it through the efforts of Jake Paul or the exhibition conquests of “Money.”

While he’s currently got business to attend to with familiar foe Gennadiy Golovkin, as well as the desire to exact revenge on Dmitry Bivol down the line, it appears that Canelo is open to exploring the crossover craze in the future.

