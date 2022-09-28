Cannonier Gives Chimaev Exemption From ‘Crotch Sniffer’ Status

Khamzat Chimaev is many things, but boring is not one of them, says UFC middleweight Jared Cannonier.

Since dropping down to middleweight, Cannonier has looked impressive overall, only losing to Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya, and scoring four finishes along the way. While he came up short in his first shot at UFC gold, he is hoping to rebound against Sean Strickland in their December 17th main event throwdown.

Jared Cannonier Congratulates Khamzat Chimaev

After his UFC 279 weight debacle, Khamzat Chimaev has been hinting at making his part-time middleweight run a full-time endeavor. This means that a matchup between he and Jared Cannonier has a decent likelihood of happening.

When asked about this in a recent interview, Cannonier explained that he would welcome the fight, but it would ultimately depend on how Chimaev is matched up when he makes the eventual move.

That said, he has some respect for the fact that Chimaev is a high-level wrestler but does not use his wrestling to win decisions, instead finishing nearly all of his fights thus far.

“My thoughts on him (Chimaev) as an opponent is damn, he’s a damn good grappler. He’s really good at taking guys down and progressing from there. He’s not just a crotch sniffer. So hat’s off to him for being a fighter as far as using his wrestling to fight, not just using his wrestling,” Cannonier said.

This is an entertaining backhanded compliment from Jared Cannonier, who would be an intriguing matchup for Khamzat Chimaev at some point in the future. Of course, they each have several steps to go through before this even becomes a possibility, but it is certainly possible that we see “The Killa Gorilla” and “The Chechen Wolf” locked in a cage together soon.

Is there a more exciting wrestler than Khamzat Chimaev, in the UFC right now?