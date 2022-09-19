Cejudo Joins ‘Nate Diaz To WWE’ Speculators

Former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo believes that Nate Diaz will make an appearance in WWE down the line.

At UFC 279 earlier this month, Diaz fought out his contract with a fourth-round submission victory over Tony Ferguson. With the result, the Stockton star culminated a 15-year, 27-fight tenure inside the Octagon.

Having expressed a desire to explore ventures outside MMA’s leading promotion, Diaz now has the opportunity to try his hand at other sports and activities. Whilst a crossover to boxing appears to be on the cards, recent speculation has surrounded a possible dip into the waters of professional wrestling.

An image was shared on the UFC on BT Sport Twitter account that shows Diaz posing alongside WWE’s Head of Creative and Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque (Triple H) and Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon.

A number of fans expressed a positive take on the prospect of Diaz joining the organization, with one claiming that it would make “more sense” than a boxing switch.

One fan also claimed that a Diaz cameo in WWE would be “incredible,” whilst another pitched a feud between the Stockton native and Brock Lesnar should the longtime MMA fighter make the switch to pro-wrestling.

And it’s not just fans who are pondering the prospect of Diaz appearing under the WWE banner…

Cejudo: Diaz In WWE Is An “Easy Sell”

During a recent interview with Helen Yee, Henry Cejudo discussed Diaz’s options as he begins to explore the world of free agency.

As well as acknowledging the prospect of the TUF 5 victor lacing the gloves to face the winner of Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva, which is set to go down next month, “Triple C” suggested that an appearance in the WWE ring would be an “easy sell” for the 38-year-old MMA great.

“He’s looking to dabble in the WWE… I think. I mean, I think he’s an easy sell, too. Let him be him,” Cejudo said. “He’s got options. He can get the winner of Jake Paul and (Silva)… Do a one-off with WWE, a WrestleMania or something along those lines. I mean, he’s a popular guy now. He can dabble into everything.”

With a number of figures already expressing interest in bringing Diaz to their respective organizations, including BKFC chief David Feldman, the fan-favorite Stockton native certainly isn’t short on options when it comes to the next step of his career.

And with WrestleMania set to be held in Californian next year, perhaps the stars will align for a Diaz cameo, be it a matchup or surprise appearance à la Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 31.

