Celebrity Prepared To Bet 10K On Diaz At UFC 279

Internet celebrity Faze Banks has today taken the side of Nate Diaz in his upcoming bout against Khamzat Chimaev, to the tune of ten thousand dollars.

The YouTuber and influencer has 5.2 million subscribers and plenty of UFC-related content in his back catalogue. Clearly a fan of Nate Diaz, he will be going against the grain with this bet, as Chimaev is heavily favored to take the win home over the Stockton slugger.

Image Credits: Jeff Bottari/Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC

Speaking to TMZ about UFC 279, Banks said this:

“I got Nate bro, that fools just different.”

When told about the fact Diaz is an underdog, Banks looked surprised. The intoxicated gamer continued:

“Huh, yeah, I’m gonna put money on it.” When asked how much he stated, ” I dunno, 10,000 maybe? Gotta be at least 10, right?”

He then drunkenly disputes the odds, and vapes a little, before agreeing that he is still “throwing down 10”.

Diaz The Underdog

Faze Banks himself s no stranger to fighting, having been in trouble for many barfights himself in the past, including at a Logic concert in 2017, which can be found on YouTube having garnered 2.2 million views. Another member of the Faze team is an MMA fighter themselves, Faze Sensei.

The bout in question goes down on the 10th of September and could be Diaz’s UFC swansong. Many, though, feel that Chimaev is a sort of punishment for Nate, due to his disobedience.

Khamzat is on a tear through two divisions, the likes of which we rarely see. This has led to Diaz being a +700 underdog. For Faze Banks, $10,000 would return him $70,000, enough to start a bad MMA promotion.

Although many would be shocked if Diaz managed to derail the freight train that is “Borz”, Diaz would most certainly not be surprised.

Do you think Diaz can pull out the win?