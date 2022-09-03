Charles Jourdain Aiming To Break Nathaniel Wood, Wood Replies

Tensions between UFC featherweights Charles Jourdain and Nathaniel Wood appear to be building ahead of their UFC Paris clash.

Jourdain and Wood are set to meet in the main card opener of UFC Paris today. It is the first event held in France in UFC history and is sure to be an action-packed event with intriguing fights from top to bottom.

One such fight is Jourdain vs. Wood in a matchup of two of the most impressive prospects in the UFC right now. Wood is making his first appearance at 145lbs after beginning his UFC tenure at bantamweight, while Jourdain is looking to rebound after a loss to Shane Burgos at UFC Long Island in July.

Jourdain and Wood are both as game as they come when it comes to fighting. While they have an element of mutual respect for one another, things got a bit testy at Thursday’s UFC Paris media day.

Nathaniel Wood Took Exception To Charles Jourdain’s Proclamation

During his UFC Paris pre-fight media day, Jourdain gave a less-than-glowing review of Wood’s skillset.

“I think I can break him mentally,” Jourdain said. “I think Charles Rosa wasn’t pushing enough… I just need to push the pace from Round 1 and I think by Round 2 I can break him mentally.”

Just minutes later at his own press conference, Wood replied to Jourdain’s declaration.

“I don’t know where he got that from, if he’s seen any of my fights, I think it’s safe to say that’s not going to happen,” Wood responded.

Jourdain, one of Canada’s top MMA fighters, most recently earned back-to-back wins over Lando Vannata and Andre Ewell in the Octagon. He made his promotional debut in 2019 following a double champion run in TKO.

Wood makes the move to 145lbs following an up-and-down run at bantamweight. He won his first three UFC fights over the likes of Johnny Eduardo and Jose Alberto Quiñonez before losing two of his next three to John Dodson and Casey Kenney.

Though UFC Paris is headlined by a heavyweight matchup between Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa, fans should keep a close eye on Jourdain/Wood.

What is your prediction for Charles Jourdain vs. Nathaniel Wood at UFC Paris?