Watch: Khamzat Chimaev Waits For Nate Diaz At The Airport

Khamzat Chimaev is having himself some fun ahead of his UFC 279 main event with Nate Diaz.

This Saturday, two of the UFC’s biggest names will collide inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada in a five-round main event. However, if Nate Diaz “pulls up” to the city’s Harry Reid International Airport while Chimaev lurks, the “Borz” might not wait for the feeding bell to try collecting scraps.

That’s because, as seen in an interview published Tuesday by MMA Junkie, Chimaev was found waiting for Nate Diaz to arrive at the airport.

The calm and composed Chimaev confessed to waiting for Diaz at the airport and stated that he was looking to have some “fun.”

All Fun & Games Or Potential Drama?

UFC officials will no doubt be sweating bullets in their offices viewing this video or while on their way to the airport in an attempt to prevent any catastrophic incidents from taking place.

Dana White and the UFC matchmakers were able to finally book Diaz in their ideal exit bout for his last contracted fight, so the last thing they need is for that bout to happen inside an airport for free instead of the Octagon.

Chimaev may be jesting and having a good time, but both Diaz brothers have been known to have their share of scuffles, altercations, and full-on brawls outside the cage. Therefore, this light-hearted story may turn into one rife with drama that precedes if not overshadows the upcoming UFC 279 feature presentation this Saturday.

Chimaev was already involved in another altercation this week, with the welterweight contender nearly coming to blows with middleweight Paulo Costa inside the UFC Performance Institute. Nevertheless, the untamed Borz is still on the prowl for more unsanctioned action, mere days before being assured a proper tussle inside the Octagon.

If something does indeed go down inside the airport regarding UFC 279 headliners Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz, you can be sure that MMA News will be here to bring you all the dirt.

What are your thoughts on Khamzat Chimaev “waiting” for Nate Diaz to arrive at the airport?