Chimaev Explains Preference Not To Ever Fight Whittaker

Khamzat Chimaev wants to fight everyone—except if your name is Robert Whittaker.

Chimaev put on a grappling masterclass at UFC 279 yesterday, submitting Kevin Holland in the first round while absorbing zero strikes. It was a near flawless victory for the Swede, who once again showcased his blistering level changes and phenomenal ability to physically overwhelm his opponents.

The fight was however preceded by a chaotic week in which Khamzat was not only involved in a fiery altercation with Holland, but middleweight Paulo Costa too. This, all before he missed weight by a huge margin a day before UFC 279, forcing much of the main card to be massively rearranged.

PHOTO: AP

Chimaev Says He Wants to Train With Whittaker

It seems like Chimaev is making plenty of enemies these days, not only among fighters, but fans, too. His huge weight miss, and Khamzat’s brazen attitude regarding it, of course didn’t go down well with much of the UFC faithful.

But while Chimaev has been making plenty of enemies lately, and consistently tells us he wants to “kill everybody,” it seems he’s also open to making a few friends among the UFC roster. At the UFC 279 post-fight press conference, the 28-year-old revealed that he has no plans on fighting middleweight Whittaker, and that he’d even like to train with the Australian.

“I like that guy so, I don’t want to fight the good guys, you know?” said Chimaev. “I need some bad guy, so I want to fight some bad guy, you know, and don’t feel sorry for that. I want to train with that guy, he’s really good like, you know, one of the best guy in the world. I was watching his fight…I’m a fan of this sport, you know? I’m big fan, so I watch all the things, I watch how he trains.

“A lot of guys want to fight me, but Robert never said something bad about me…there’s a lot of guys talking sh*t about me, so I can go take their heads off you know. So we’ll see.”

A matchup with Whittaker, however, might be inevitable owing to Khamzat’s desire to take on the best of the middleweight division. And going by his recent weight cut struggles, that might happen sooner than later.

What’s your take on Khamzat Chimaev not wanting to fight Robert Whittaker?