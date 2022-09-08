Chimaev Explains Why He Won’t Fight Paulo Costa After Altercation

Khamzat Chimaev has a very simple reason why he has no interest in a Paulo Costa fight.

Earlier this week, the duo almost came to blows during a heated verbal altercation at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas. A frothing Chimaev was held back by teammates as he hurled stinging insults and offers to throw down at Costa, who largely appeared calm and collected throughout the ordeal.

Of course, Chimaev went straight for Costa’s jugular with his taunts, asking the Brazilian numerous times “What happened with Israel?”—a dig at Costa’s infamous dry humping by Israel Adesanya following their championship bout in 2020.

Chimaev Reveals Why Costa Isn’t In His Fight Plans

At UFC 279 media day, Chimaev provided his take on the incident, which almost saw him throw down with Costa just days before the biggest fight of his career against Nate Diaz.

“Nothing [happened],” Chimaev said. “He was talking s*** about me. I never talked about that guy, maybe once or something. He wants to be famous now.”

But on the minds of everyone was whether “Borz” would be willing to settle his beef with Costa in the Octagon. Currently a welterweight, Chimaev is of course famous for fighting up and down weight classes, having fought twice at 185 pounds in the UFC.

A matchup with “Borrachinha,” the #6 ranked middleweight, would no doubt be a tantalising prospect for fans, and one would assume for Khamzat too. But when asked, the 28-year-old quickly put the kibosh on that potential blockbuster—citing one very pertinent reason.

“Why [should I fight him]?” Chimaev said. “I don’t fight with that guy. Somebody already f***** him up in the ass.”

Khamzat’s feathers aren’t the only ones Paulo has ruffled during out-of-the-Octagon escapades. Last week, light heavyweight Thiago Santos revealed that Costa’s disrespectful bathtub etiquette during a weight cut has him wanting to fight his compatriot at the next UFC event in Brazil.

What’s your take on Khamzat Chimaev’s reason for not fighting Paulo Costa?