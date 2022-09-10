Chimaev Gives More Sober Explanation For UFC 279 Weight Miss

Khamzat Chimaev has given a more reasonable explanation to his missed weight after jokingly blaming Darren Till previously.

Chimaev has been the center of a whole host of controversy, from tangling with Kevin Holland and Team Diaz backstage to arguing with Paulo Costa, and now missing weight for his scheduled bout with Nate Diaz. He now faces the aforementioned Holland in a 5-round co-main event, with Diaz taking on Tony Ferguson.

Khamzat Chimaev had offered up a simple solution to why he had missed weight by 8 pounds: his friendship with Darren Till.

“Something was wrong with my body, the doctor or something called,” Chimaev said in an interview with ESPN. I said that I could do it, but I was told no, and to just wait. That was at about 4 o’clock at night.”

Chimaev also stated that he offered to give Nate Diaz all his money to fight him, an offer Diaz rejected. He then says that he was told to stop cutting at around four in the morning. When asked for his reasons for missing the weight agreed upon, Chimaev offered this:

“So when I took that fight, this was a little bit short notice, I was heavy. We were supposed to fight in October. That’s why I was lifting weights and growing muscles, so I don’t know whats going wrong.”

Chimaev Talks Holland

Photo via Instagram @trailblaze2top

Khamzat Chimaev then turned his attention to the newly minted fight against Kevin Holland.

“Now I’m getting to fight Kevin Holland. He talked a lot of s*** about me, so now he has to answer for that inside the cage. For me, I will fight anyone, it doesn’t matter.”

With so much chaos in the buildup to this one, the fight he now faces poses a very different challenge. Holland has an 80-inch reach, the longest fighter Chimaev has faced yet. Both men have been barking at each other in the buildup, and now get a chance to compare bites.

What do you make of Chimaev’s antics this weekend?