Chimaev Names Who He’d Like To See Nate Diaz Fight Next

UFC welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev already has a next opponent in mind for Nate Diaz ahead of his own showdown with the Stockton native this weekend.

In Las Vegas this Saturday, fan favorite Diaz will fight out his UFC contract. After a long period of uncertainty, which included the veteran calling for his release on numerous occasions, the final rival on his current deal was decided — and he goes by the name “Borz.”

In five UFC outings, Chimaev has remained unbeaten, stopping Gerald Meerschaert and Li Jingliang with ease, and entering the 170-pound top five with a hard-fought decision win over Gilbert Burns this past April.

Having maintained his perfect record inside the Octagon and defeated one of the best in the division, Chimaev is expecting to make light work of Diaz in the UFC 279 headliner, even describing it as the 37-year-old’s funeral.

With that in mind, the Chechen-born Swede has already looked ahead at what could be next for Diaz once his name is added to his perfect résumé inside the T-Mobile Arena.

Chimaev Wants McGregor/Diaz 3

Early into fight week, Chimaev was interviewed by ESPN MMA’s Brett Okamoto, during which the Allstar Training Center product was asked about the most notable moment of Diaz’s lengthy career.

In 2016, Diaz replaced the injured Rafael dos Anjos to face then-featherweight champion Conor McGregor. At UFC 196, on just 11 days’ notice, Diaz submitted the Irishman with a second-round rear-naked choke.

Discussing which side of the feud he backed, Chimaev admitted that he was a fan of both men at the time. And having praised the first fight and the pair’s rematch, which was won by McGregor, “Borz” suggested that Diaz’s next step post-UFC 279 should be the trilogy.

“I was 50/50. I liked them both at the time,” Chimaev said. “Both guys were fun. I watched like, press conference, everything. It was a cool fight. I watched the second fight as well, that was nice as well.

“I wanna see one more fight with these guys. After my fight, maybe Diaz and Conor are gonna fight,” Chimaev suggested.

By all accounts, it appears that Diaz’s time in the Octagon could be up following the conclusion of Saturday night’s main event. The Stockton native has been insistent on his desire to explore other opportunities, even teasing a potential appearance in the ring opposite YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

But should the right offer be made, perhaps Diaz will agree to one last dance with the “Notorious” former champ-champ, who is expected to return to action next year.

