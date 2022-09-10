Chimaev Refuses To Have Security No Matter How Famous He Gets

UFC welterweight star Khamzat Chimaev is planning on staying grounded in all aspects of life despite his ever-increasing fame.

In the summer of 2020, Chimaev arrived on the scene. While a record-breaking two wins in 10 days over John Phillips and Rhys McKee on Fight Island signaled him as one to watch, a 17-second knockout of Gerald Meerschaert at a different weight just 56 days later cemented him as one of the hottest prospects on MMA’s biggest stage.

And although a nasty battle with COVID-19 prevented him from facing now-UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards and left him on the sidelines for over a year, “Borz” has well and truly picked up where he left off.

Having dismantled Li Jingliang in one round last October, Chimaev picked up his biggest scalp yet, outpointing one-time title challenger Gilbert Burns in a memorable three-round war this past April.

Now, after entering the divisional top five, Chimaev is in the co-main event of a pay-per-view for the first time at tonight’s UFC 279 in a last-minute grudge match against Kevin Holland.

While many would let the quick rise to fame that he’s experienced get to their heads, Chimaev is planning on keeping his feet on the ground.

Chimaev: “I Can Handle Everything”

During a recent interview with ESPN MMA’s Brett Okamoto, Chimaev’s attention was directed to the success and notoriety gained by former two-division champion Conor McGregor, who has a security team with him at all times when in the public eye.

For Chimaev, though, that isn’t even a possibility, no matter how famous he becomes.

The Chechen-born Swede, whose following has already built to over 4.3 million on Instagram and Twitter, insisted that not only will he continue to live his life as a “normal human” when it comes to security, he also has no interest in utilizing his fame and wealth in the same way as the likes of McGregor.

“No, not security, bro. I can handle everything, you know, I don’t need security,” Chimaev said. “My life will only be one life (no matter) how many years I’m gonna be in the light. I wanna be like, a normal human. If I get kids, (take them) to school, be a normal human. I don’t need lots of Ferraris and these big houses. I just wanna be happy. Have some food for family, some houses for them, be happy, train the guys.”

While it’s clear where his priorities lie in life, Chimaev has already highlighted one negative aspect of his fame.

“Borz” noted that training in Stockholm has become more of a challenge, with individuals from around the world heading to the Allstars Training Center in search of pictures and interactions with the #3-ranked welterweight.

Should he dispatch Holland tonight and move on to fight for UFC gold soon enough, and perhaps bring his record-breaking multi-weight ambitions to fruition, Chimaev will certainly mark himself as one of the sport’s biggest stars.

