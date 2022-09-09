Fighters React To Chimaev’s Massive UFC 279 Weight Miss

UFC welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev shook up the highly anticipated UFC 279 event when he weighed in at 178.5lbs at Friday’s weigh-ins.

Chimaev was set to face Nate Diaz in the UFC 279 main event on Saturday night. Anticipation for the matchup escalated after a backstage brawl involving Chimaev, Diaz, Kevin Holland, and others that forced the pre-fight press conference cancelation.

Chimaev not only missed weight on Friday morning but also looked visibly indifferent about the miss. It was the first time in his career he had missed the welterweight limit, although he has had issues in the past with the cut to 170lbs.

Chimaev’s miss not only shocked the MMA world but also forced the promotion to scramble with what to do with the Diaz matchup, along with other fights on the card.

UFC Fighters Blast Khamzat Chimaev For UFC 279 Weight Miss

Here’s what Chimaev’s fighting colleagues had to say about him missing weight.

This better be a really good fucking excuse — Funky (@Benaskren) September 9, 2022

Dude did all that talking to miss weight. 🙃#UFC279 — Erick Gonzalez 👻🌶 (@GhostPepper_UFC) September 9, 2022

Shit was so chaotic fighters forgot to make weight. — Saidyokub Kakhramonov (@SaidYokubMMA) September 9, 2022

Baffled at how juvenile these professionals are handling themselves.



Do your job, make weight, fight IN the cage, move on. Y’all taking about real gangsters and shit when you can’t even articulate yourselves nor compose a proper fucking sentence.



So much bravado and now look. — Julia Avila (@RagingPandaMMA) September 9, 2022

I feel like some shit is about to go down. It’s crazy up in here #ufc279 — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) September 9, 2022

Thoughts on khamzat missing weight by that much ? I wonder what Nate will do now with this leverage — Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) September 9, 2022

Real gangsters make weight. — Gerald Meerschaert (@The_Real_GM3) September 9, 2022

I knew this fight wouldn’t take place . I’m so right it hurts …. — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) September 9, 2022

Khamzat weighed 178! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) September 9, 2022

Dumbass 🤦🏾‍♂️🤡 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) September 9, 2022

Sheeeeesh — Randy Costa (@RandyCosta135) September 9, 2022

Chimaev is undefeated in his professional career. He most recently earned wins over Gilbert Burns and Li Jingliang in his UFC tenure.

Chimaev has fought at middleweight once before in a bout against Gerald Meerschaert in Sept. 2020. He has teased an eventual move back to 185lbs after making a run at the welterweight belt.

After Chimaev’s weight miss, it’s unclear what the UFC will do with him past this weekend. This almost certainly will push back his desire to compete for a welterweight title and solidifies a trilogy between Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman happening for the next title fight.

Stay tuned right here on MMANews.com for further updates and developments on this weekend’s UFC 279 card.