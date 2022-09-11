Fighters React To Chimaev Submitting Holland At UFC 279

A tumultuous fight week and clearly hostile Las Vegas crowd didn’t appear to affect Khamzat Chimaev’s confidence at UFC 279.

“Borz” was originally meant to headline the event opposite Nate Diaz in a welterweight bout. Chimaev ended up missing weight by 7.5 pounds, which set off a chain of events that resulted in significant alterations to the card’s top 3 fights.

Kevin Holland had already been preparing for a 180-pound catchweight fight with Daniel Rodriguez, and “Trailblazer” ended up stepping in to face Chimaev in the co-main event slot.

Chimaev’s game plan went largely as expected, with “Borz” attempting to get Holland to the canvas right from the opening bell. “Trailblazer” made a valiant effort to continually scramble up and certainly didn’t make it easy, but eventually he found himself on the mat with Chimaev looking for a D’arce choke.

After making a few adjustments, the 28-year-old forced a tap just over 2 minutes into the fight.

Fighters React to Chimaev’s Dominant Performance At UFC 279

As much as Chimaev may have lost popularity during UFC 279 fight week, fighters couldn’t help but marvel at his performance.

Damn that D’arce was stupid tight #UFC279 — Jared Vanderaa (@Jaredvanderaa) September 11, 2022

Khamzat Chimaev has absorbed ONE significant strike in his UFC career COMBINED outside the Gilbert Burns fight. That's ridiculous! A dominant wrestler who is committed to wrestling is a DANGEROUS recipe in this sport #UFC279 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) September 11, 2022

Holy hell! KHAMZAT JUST STEAMROLLED HIM!#UFC279 — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) September 11, 2022

I always say wrestling wins fights but damn I wanted to see khamzat so more than wrestle but why does he need to? — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) September 11, 2022

I really didn’t think it was gonna be that easy for Chimaev. Terrible look for Holland. — Funky (@Benaskren) September 11, 2022

Holland came out to be friends and touch gloves , Chimaev took that as an opportunity to shoot his shot . Y’all fighters be safe out there touching gloves 😂😂😂 #UFC279 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) September 11, 2022

Khamzat is the UFC Kurt angle — Jalin Turner (@JalinTurner) September 11, 2022

