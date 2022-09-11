Fighters React To Chimaev Submitting Holland At UFC 279

A tumultuous fight week and clearly hostile Las Vegas crowd didn’t appear to affect Khamzat Chimaev’s confidence at UFC 279.
“Borz” was originally meant to headline the event opposite Nate Diaz in a welterweight bout. Chimaev ended up missing weight by 7.5 pounds, which set off a chain of events that resulted in significant alterations to the card’s top 3 fights.
Kevin Holland had already been preparing for a 180-pound catchweight fight with Daniel Rodriguez, and “Trailblazer” ended up stepping in to face Chimaev in the co-main event slot.
Chimaev’s game plan went largely as expected, with “Borz” attempting to get Holland to the canvas right from the opening bell. “Trailblazer” made a valiant effort to continually scramble up and certainly didn’t make it easy, but eventually he found himself on the mat with Chimaev looking for a D’arce choke.
After making a few adjustments, the 28-year-old forced a tap just over 2 minutes into the fight.
Fighters React to Chimaev’s Dominant Performance At UFC 279
As much as Chimaev may have lost popularity during UFC 279 fight week, fighters couldn’t help but marvel at his performance.
MMA News has all of the results and highlights from UFC 279.