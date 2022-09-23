Vera Mocks Sandhagen For ‘Crying’ After UFC Vegas 60 Win

Marlon “Chito” Vera has some thoughts on the recent callout he received from Cory Sandhagen, after UFC Vegas 60.

Vera has been on a tear recently, going on a four-fight winning streak that has put him in prime position to be in talks for a title shot in the ultra-stacked bantamweight division of the UFC. His most recent cemented his place as a top contender, as he shut off the lights of former champion Dominick Cruz, with a brutal head kick knockout in August.

Chito Vera Claps Back At Cory Sandhagen

While he has found himself in title talks, Chito Vera must wait for things to clear up at the top of the division before he knows exactly where he stands. In the meantime, however, he has been getting called out by the likes of Cory Sandhagen, who got back in the win column at UFC Vegas 60 against Song Yadong and immediately called for a fight with the Ecuadorian.

Speaking to Submission Radio, Vera responded to these comments from Sandhagen, welcoming the prospect of the two fighting. That said, he did not particularly appreciate the way he felt like Sandhagen was complaining about having to fight down in the rankings, when it is something that he and others have had to do as well.

“You want it? Fuck, come and get it. Simple as that. In my opinion, he was wasting a little bit of energy crying about it, like ‘Oh I got leapt over, blah blah blah. I’m fighting lower in the rankings.’ I did the same thing in my last fight. I didn’t complain,” Vera said. “We all want to fight ahead, but sometimes it is what it is, with what’s available. So yeah, if he wants it, he can come get some.”

There is a slew of contenders at the top of the bantamweight division, and while Chito Vera is certainly deserving of a title shot, he is aware that it is a real possibility that the UFC goes in another direction. If he does not get the next crack at gold, a fight with Cory Sandhagen would be an interesting one to make instead.

How would Chito Vera vs Cory Sandhagen play out?