Ciryl Gane Backtracks On Earlier Blaydes Dismissal, W/ Caveat

Former UFC interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane may not be unequivocally opposed to facing Curtis Blaydes next if it’s for a belt.

Gane defeated Tai Tuivasa in the UFC Paris main event last Saturday night. He bounced back following a title loss to UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou at UFC 270.

After the win over Tuivasa, Gane is in an unusual position at the top of the heavyweight title picture. The UFC seems to be targeting a matchup between Ngannou and Jon Jones for the next title fight, although an interim title fight may be scheduled in the meantime.

That opens the door to contenders like Blaydes, who has won three straight including most recently against Tom Aspinall. Blaydes called for the winner of Gane/Tuivasa for his next fight, though Gane was less-than-amused by the offer.

Gane dismissed the idea of fighting Blaydes next at his post-fight press conference but he may be circling back around to the matchup depending on how things play out.

Ciryl Gane Clarifies Stance On Curtis Blaydes Fight

During a recent interview with Fanatics View, Gane clarified what it would take for him and Blaydes to square off in the Octagon.

“I’m looking for the belt, I’m not looking for a man,” Gane said. “I’m just looking for that. No matter who, no matter when. If Francis is not injury-free and we have an interim title… Blaydes, Stipe, Jones, any of them.”

Gane had said before the Tuivasa fight that he was looking for another interim title with a victory. He earned the interim title over Derrick Lewis at UFC 265 before falling to Ngannou in the title unification matchup.

A fight with Blaydes might’ve looked like a lost cause immediately following UFC Paris, though if things line up, the two heavyweight contenders could come face-to-face next.

