Gane Breaks Down Why Tuivasa Is More Dangerous Than Lewis

Former UFC interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane is expecting a more dangerous threat in Tai Tuivasa than he did with Derrick Lewis.

Gane will face Tuivasa at the UFC’s inaugural event in France at UFC Paris today. He returns to the Octagon following a loss to Francis Ngannou for the unified heavyweight belt at UFC 270 back in January.

Before the loss to Ngannou, Gane earned the interim title against Lewis by finishing him at UFC 265. Gane entered the fight as a relative unknown amongst casual MMA fans but made a name for himself by dismantling the most accomplished knockout artist in UFC history.

While Gane saw plenty of threats when he faced Lewis, he sees a bigger mountain to climb in this next challenge in the form of Tuivasa.

Ciryl Gane Sees Tai Tuivasa As A More Dangerous Matchup Than Derrick Lewis

© Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports © Jasmin Frank-USA TODAY Sports



During a recent interview with the UFC’s content team, Gane addressed the comparisons between Tuivasa and Lewis.

“Every fighter is different. A lot of people say he’s like Derrick Lewis. No, he’s more [dangerous] than Derrick Lewis,” Gane said of Tuivasa. “He can push on 1-2-3 punching, he can do more with some low kicks, everything like that. So I must be focused.. until the end, for real. He’s dangerous, and a lot of people say ‘yeah you’re better, you’re gonna win. I think it’s gonna be easy.’… no, you can’t say that. That’s not real, this is [heavyweight MMA]. Everything is possible. My mindset is when you go out to the cage, [it’s] 50-50.”

Gane is eying another heavyweight title shot soon and potentially another interim title bout with a victory over Tuivasa. A timetable for Ngannou’s return is uncertain at the moment and the UFC could book another interim title fight to bring clarity to the heavyweight division.

Tuivasa has surged into the heavyweight title picture with five straight victories. He finished Lewis via a second-round knockout at UFC 271 just a few months after Lewis’ loss to Gane.

Gane is expecting the best version of Tuivasa today and dismisses the notion that he’ll walk through Tuivasa without some form of struggle as he looks to get back to the title shot.

Do you agree with Ciryl Gane?