Ciryl Gane Responds To Curtis Blaydes’ Post-UFC Paris Callout

Former UFC interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane wants no part of a potential fight against Curtis Blaydes following his UFC Paris victory.

Gane defeated Tai Tuivasa at UFC Paris on Saturday to bounce back from the first loss of his professional career. At UFC 270, he fell short in his first taste of a UFC title against Francis Ngannou, losing via a unanimous decision.

Gane further cemented his standing as the No. 1 contender in the UFC’s heavyweight division. Once thought of as a relatively top-heavy group, the division has blossomed into one of the most exciting in MMA.

One of the other top contenders is Blaydes, who called his shot following Gane’s victory at UFC Paris.

“I got next,” Blaydes tweeted following Gane’s win.

Blaydes has re-emerged into the heavyweight title picture following three-straight wins, including over Tom Aspinall and Chris Daukaus. The UFC veteran hasn’t quite done enough to deserve a title shot since his UFC debut against Ngannou in 2016.

Ciryl Gane Responds To Curtis Blaydes

© Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports



During his UFC Paris post-fight press conference, Gane addressed Blaydes’ callout.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen exactly. People talk about Stipe [Miocic] against Jones, but I’m here,” Gane said. “I don’t have a good answer [about who is next] – maybe Jon Jones for the hype, for the money. I think maybe Stipe or Jones [will be next]. I’m sorry, bro, if I have a choice, it’s not going to be [Curtis] Blaydes. This is not smart.” (h/t MMA Mania)

Gane has his eyes on another potential interim heavyweight title following his win over Tuivasa. Ngannou will likely face former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones for his next title defense, although a specific timeline for his return is still being discussed.

Despite the performance, Gane didn’t do enough to impress Ngannou and earn an immediate rematch. The two former teammates could potentially meet again down the line depending on how things play out.

As for Blaydes, there remains some uncertainty regarding his next opponent in the Octagon, especially after Gane vehemently denied any interest in facing him next.

Would you want to see Ciryl Gane vs. Curtis Blaydes next?